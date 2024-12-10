Photos: Disney Treasure’s Grand Hall Pays Homage To Disney Ships Before It

Will more lanterns be installed since the fleet size is set to double?

Guests entering the Grand Hall aboard the new Disney Treasure will be greeted by the new statue of Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic Carpet. The statue, a signature item for each Disney Cruise Line ship that features unique characters on each vessel, isn’t the only thing that pays homage to this nautical tradition on board.

Nearby, guests will also find the Magic Lamp, home of the Genie, but if they look up, they’ll also see a stunning lighting fixture, that similar to its counterpart aboard the Disney Wish, comes to life sporadically with brilliant color and sound.

However, unlike the one on the Disney Wish, which is designed to look like Cinderella’s signature dress, only upside down, this light is flanked by six lanterns.

With the Disney Treasure being the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, this number of lanterns is no coincidence as each references the rest of the Disney ships.

Self-awareness is key, right? The Disney Treasure is the sixth ship in the fleet, and features Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic carpet as the atrium statue. With the Genie’s lamp prominent in this lantern, this clues us in that the other references will likely be nods to the first five ships and their atrium statues.

Sure enough, this is no ordinary hidden Mickey (frankly, it’s not that hidden), as it is a reference to the Disney Magic, the first ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Featured in the atrium of that ship is Mickey in fisherman’s garb grasping the helm.

The sister of the Disney Magic is the Disney Wonder, which features Ariel as its atrium statue. While not a full mermaid silhouette, it is still referenced with a very obvious clamshell.

The Disney Dream, the first in its class and third DCL ship overall, features Donald Duck in its atrium, and the side profile of Donald can be found in this lantern as a reference to that ship.

Minnie, dressed in period clothing, shows up in the atrium of the Disney Dream’s sister, the Disney Fantasy. While similar to the Mickey head already shown, the difference (typical for a Minnie silhouette) is denoted by a bow.

And lastly, the fifth ship in the fleet and the first of the newest class in Disney Cruise Line is the sister of the Disney Treasure, the Disney Wish. While there are a lot of differences between the Wish and the earlier ships, one thing remained – the unique atrium statue. Celebrating the ship’s theme of “enchantment,” the ship features Cinderella in the atrium, which is why her glass slipper appears in this lantern.

The Grand Hall, similar to the Disney Wish, not only features the signature statue, but also a large stage for performances throughout the voyage.

Here, you can see it in relation to this beautiful light fixture. Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.