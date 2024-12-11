Photos: “Disney The Tale of Moana” Comes to Spectacular Life Onboard the Disney Treasure

There’s a spectacular new entertainment offering on board the Disney Treasure, the new musical stage show, Disney The Tale of Moana. We were fortunate enough to get a close-up look at some of the props and puppetry of the fantastic new musical, which will surely become a fan-favorite on board the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

To create the incredible puppetry that will bring some of the characters to life on stage, Disney Live Entertainment teamed up with puppet designer Michael Curry, The massive, fiery Te Kā is a puppet on a scale that Disney Cruise Line has reportedly never before produced. When Moana meets Te Kā and restores the heart of Te Fiti, the giant Te Kā puppet sheds its fiery shell and (spoiler alert) becomes the island goddess, Te Fiti, herself.

The show, Disney The Tale of Moana, based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana, begins in modern day on the fictional island of Motunui, in a set design filled with hints of the cultures of the Pacific Islands that will appear throughout the show. The spirit of Gramma Tala, the show’s narrator, introduces her granddaughter, where (through dance and songs in a mix of languages including Tuvaluan, Tokelauan and Samoan) we will learn how the ocean chooses young Moana for an incredible journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Disney The Tale of Moana is the unique new offering for the Disney Treasure, and is anchored by other fan-favorite shows from elsewhere in the fleet – Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure – all of which take place in the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.

