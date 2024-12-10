Photos: A “Treasure” Trove of New Merchandise Aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

With the debut of a new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet comes a slew of new merchandise to coincide with that event. Whether it be similar to other Disney Cruise Line merchandise, now featuring the new ship or their own unique offerings, the Disney Treasure has quite the Treasure Trove of goodies to take home after your voyage.

It all starts before you even get on board the ship, with a special set (pictured above) that features luggage tags, champagne flutes and more. This set can only be purchased via the onboard gifts site, accessed before departure. The same place that fans can get their hands on the popular Disney Cruise Line ship bluetooth speaker, room decor, and other treats. As of press time, this set is NOT available in the shops on board.

Inaugural Collection

However, there is plenty of merchandise to celebrate the newest ship in the fleet, with a special Inaugural collection marking the debut of the Disney Treasure.

The collection includes jackets, blankets, glassware, snowglobes(!), the usual LoungeFly bag and Spirit Jersey, along with other goods like a journal, nameplate, and pin too. Of course, perfect for the season, ornaments featuring the new ship can also be found, and it’s best to carry it all home in a fun Disney Treasure-themed tote.

Interestingly, though displayed under the Inaugural Collection display are a number of items that don’t seem to tie into this collection, and based on their design (which celebrates the ship more than the Inaugural aspect), may be around beyond the Inaugural season. This includes the take-home version of the Disney Treasure’s atrium statue featuring Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic Carpet. These popular items are available on each of the Disney ships, selling the respective version of the atrium statue based on what ship you’re on.

These items were all spotted in Mickey’s Mainsail, but at other merchandise locations on the ship closer to Skipper Society and the Haunted Mansion Parlor, guests can find some elaborately designed high end items.

Sea Trinkets

Celebrating the unique locations aboard the Disney Treasure, guests can take home some fantastically designed wares marking these soon-to-be-favorite locations. Representing the Haunted Mansion Parlor, Skipper Society, and Periscope Pub (all via a coaster set, as well), fans get can get their hands on these wonderful items.

We can almost already sense the lines and demand for two of these items in particular – a succulent plant holder sculpted like the Nautilus from the classic film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, which inspired an attraction at Magic Kingdom of the same name, and the glowing mantle clock right of the Haunted Mansion.

And be sure to take notes of all that you’re spending in this swanky exploration journal.

More Disney Treasure Treasure

Already mentioned earlier, there already exists a large swath of merchandise that each Disney ship carries, just with the respective ship. The Disney Treasure has arrived with their version of the same merchandise, as well as some unique new items. This also includes a “Passport to Adventure” and the Disney Treasure’s captain as a plush in her unique attire.

Ship models, ears, mugs, ornaments, and more all featured as well, showcasing the aft sculpture of the Disney Treasure, which features Peter Pan and Captain Hook.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.