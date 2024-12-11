We spoke to members of the creative team about the Easter eggs you’ll find inside the new pub.

We’ve got a special behind the scenes look at the Periscope Pub, one of the unique locations onboard the Disney Treasure.

During the Disney Treasure media preview cruise, Laughing Space spoke to some of the creative team involved in the Periscope Pub, one of the pubs you’ll find on the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

The submarine-themed pub is inspired by 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the classic 1954 Disney feature film and the subsequent Walt Disney World 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage attraction that was open at Magic Kingdom from 1971 to 1994.

In the video below, we were told about the inclusion of Easter eggs inside the pub to both of those parts of 20,000 Leagues history, how the ceiling plays a key part in the submarine-influenced ambiance, and nods you’ll find to the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet if you look closely. Plus, we got a look at some of the unique food items you’ll find in Periscope Pub, including their signature burger.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.

