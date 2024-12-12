Photos/Video: Disney Treasure’s Unique New Dining Entertainment Experience “Plaza De Coco”

You'll go "Un Poco Loco" when its your turn to eat here!

Guests aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, have the opportunity to eat at three restaurants in the signature rotational dining while aboard. One of the unique new restaurants aboard is Plaza de Coco, a lively celebration featuring a modern take on Mexican fare.

Plaza de Coco is the first theatrical dining experience themed to the Pixar Animation Studios film, Coco. This theater-in-the-round entertainment venue features dining tables surrounding a central stage, with performances and show effects that spread throughout the room.

With cruises aboard the Disney Treasure being 7-night voyages, guests will enjoy two different nights of unique dining experiences at Plaza de Coco during their journey.

On the first night, the story of Miguel and his familia will continue where it left off on screen as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on a colorful, music-filled journey that celebrates family memories and togetherness.

On the second night, Miguel will reunite with his great-great grandparents, Hector and Mama Imelda, by transporting them to Santa Cecilia with the help of his magic guitar for a Día de los Muertos celebration. Both nights will feature a dinner menu of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

