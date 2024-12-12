Video: The All-New Adventure Waiting for Guests Aboard the Disney Treasure’s AquaMouse

With the new Disney Treasure comes the second “first attraction at sea” with another AquaMouse, just like the one on its Disney Cruise Line sister ship, the Disney Wish. However, this one will have a new adventure for guests to experience while onboard. Similar to the Disney With, In an expansive district themed to Mickey and friends, families will discover seven pools staggered among tiered decks, an abundance of luxe lounge chairs, an imaginative take on fast-casual fare with a festive character twist and the AquaMouse.

AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg plunges guests into the world of Mickey Mouse animated shorts. Similar to its counterpart on the Disney Wish, the water slide attraction is suspended high above the upper decks, where powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below.

Onboard the Disney Treasure, AquaMouse introduces an all-new storyline that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Guests will journey with the pair as they embark on a tour of mysterious ruins for a glimpse of the legendary treasure within and encounter a series of hilarious mishaps and booby traps that take the trek in unexpected directions.

While “Curse of the Golden Egg” is exclusive to the Disney Treasure (per the official Disney Cruise Line website), its previous editions from the Disney Wish (Scuba Scramble and Swiss Meltdown) will alternate as well on the lengthy 7-night Disney Treasure voyages.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco, and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.