Disney Cruise Line Brings Holiday Joy to School Kids in Nassau, The Bahamas

The surprise visit from Mickey Mouse is a part of this year's Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

In celebration of the holiday season, Disney Cruise Line surprised primary school students in Nassau, The Bahamas with toys and a visit from Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

During a recent sailing of the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line cast and crew members embraced the spirit of the season, giving back to Nassau, The Bahamas’ Albury Sayle Primary School.

Even Mickey Mouse himself joined in on the festivities.

Disney Cruise Line public affairs manager, Bernadette Sweeting-Miller shared “Disney Cruise Line ships visit Nassau every week, all year long, and for many of our crew members, this community feels like home. It means so much to us to bring some Disney magic off the ship and create memorable moments for local students, especially this time of year.”

The 150 school kids were able to meet Mickey Mouse with all of the students heading home with a Disney toy.

Naira Holbert, Principal of Albury Sayle Primary School showed her gratitude for the donations, stating “It’s been said that ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ This is best seen in the educational arena as the community and organizations, like Disney Cruise Line, come together to improve the lives of our students. We are grateful for Disney Cruise Line’s support and the generous contributions they’ve provided our school for more than a decade.”

Part of this year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Mickey Mouse is heading around the world visiting schools, hospitals and nonprofits to deliver toys and joy to kids and families in need.

You can track Mickey’s worldwide trip here

Since Disney Cruise Line’s inception, giving back to local communities, investing in programs that support local youth in port cities throughout the Caribbean.

Disney Cruise Line will continue to spread holiday cheer throughout schools in Eleuthera and Abaco, which are the locations of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay respectively.

Read More Disney Cruise Line: