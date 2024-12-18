Disney+ Reveals Full Slate of Christmas Day Programming, Includes Live NBA Games

And the animated alt-broadcast "Dunk The Halls"

This Christmas Day, Disney+ is offering subscribers a robust slate of live programming, new originals, and holiday favorites.

What’s Happening:

Christmas Day offerings include: Five live NBA games and an animated Dunk the Halls alt-cast, available to all Disney+ subscribers, marking the first time NBA games have been available to stream on service New premieres and episodes like the Doctor Who Christmas Special “Joy to the World,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 5, and episode 4 of the new season of Marvel Animation’s What If…? The annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Beloved holiday classics featured in the “Happy Holidays Collection” include Home Alone and The Santa Clause. Bundle subscribers can enjoy favorites like Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

All the fun can be found on the new Christmas Day homepage that subscribers can access, here.

Subscribers can also enjoy a special new Disney+ perk from Disney Cruise Line, allowing those who book to save 50% on Kids fares (under 18 years old) for third and fourth guests on select cruises aboard the Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Wish. Select sailings take place from January 3rd, 2025 through June 13th, 2025. For more information or to take advantage of this offer, check under the perks tab when logged in, or reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

Christmas Day Schedule (times in EST):

All Day:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5 Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.

– Episode 5 Marvel Animation’s What If…? – Season 3, Episode 4 Marvel’s animated series What If…? returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

– Season 3, Episode 4 Season’s Streamings Stream: Non-Stop Playlist All day, classic favorites and new holiday obsessions stream non-stop with Season’s Streamings and other Streams only on Disney+.



11:00 a.m.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Disney’s annual Christmas Day celebration returns beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST with its traditional parade, endearing stories, and magical celebrity performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.



12:00 p.m.

Dunk The Halls Animated NBA Game Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up to present Dunk the Halls — the first real-time, animated NBA game — on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, at 12 p.m. EST when the New York Knicks led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul. Dunk the Halls will be presented on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Animated NBA Game NBA Christmas Special: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks From Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama in what will be the French sensation’s first Christmas game. Spurs vs. Knicks and the special alt-cast mark the first NBA game to stream on Disney+.



12:10 p.m.

Doctor Who Christmas Special “Joy to the World” When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

2:30 p.m.

NBA Christmas Special: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.



5:00 p.m.

NBA Christmas Special: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics The reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid.



8:00 p.m.

NBA Christmas Special: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Icons clash at 8 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.



10:30 p.m.