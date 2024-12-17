FX Cancels “The Old Man” After Two Seasons

Beginning production in 2019, the FX drama experienced several production halts through both seasons.

After two seasons, FX’s The Old Man has been cancelled. The show starred Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase.

What’s Happening:

Deadline The Old Man for a third season.

for a third season. The series, which had production halted several times during its two season run, starred Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat.

The first season of The Old Man began shooting in 2019. Production was shut down twice, once for the pandemic and then again for Bridges’ cancer treatment.

began shooting in 2019. Production was shut down twice, once for the pandemic and then again for Bridges’ cancer treatment. The series would eventually go on to premiere in June 2022, garnering the highest cable series premiere ratings since January 2021. The Old Man also earned the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu

also earned the most-watched FX series debut on The success prompted FX to quickly renew the series for a second season. However, the WGA strike led to another production shutdown, leaving fans waiting for two years and three months between seasons.

Unfortunately, interest in The Old Man had waned enough for the September 2024 premiere to miss the high networks high expectations.

had waned enough for the September 2024 premiere to miss the high networks high expectations. With that said, The Old Man recently received three Critics Choice nominations including: Best Drama Series Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Jeff Bridges Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – John Lithgow

recently received three Critics Choice nominations including: In response to the nominations, executive producer Warren Littlefield shared “That’s outstanding… We’ve made 15 episodes in five years; what a crazy journey it’s been. I love everyone involved with the show.”

The Old Man, based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel, explores the story of Dan Chase (Bridges). After leaving his position at the CIA, Chase chooses to live off the grid. Now with an assassin on his tail, he’ll have to face his past to protect his future.

based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel, explores the story of Dan Chase (Bridges). After leaving his position at the CIA, Chase chooses to live off the grid. Now with an assassin on his tail, he’ll have to face his past to protect his future. All 15 episodes of The Old Man are streaming now on Hulu.

Read More FX: