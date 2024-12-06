New Series About the Life of Former Mobster Sammy the Bull Lands at FX

The series is being developed by “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire” alum Terence Winter.

A new series from The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire alum Terence Winter about Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano has landed at FX.

Deadline reports The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire alum Terence Winter is developing the new series focusing on former mobster Sammy the Bull.

Winter is set to write and Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) is poised to direct the potential series, which will be executive produced by Gravano himself.

The project, from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, landed at FX Productions following a competitive situation.

It will chronicle the life of the former mobster who held a top position in the Gambino crime family and later testified against crime family’s boss John Gotti. It is described as an epic crime series about the most powerful gangster in history to ever turn state’s evidence and an in-depth look at the inner workings of the Mafia.

Winter and Fuqua executive produce alongside Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, rights holders Gravano and Ana Castañeda, Billy Malone, Nick Pileggi, J.J. Sacha, Scott Greenberg and Rick Yorn. Kevin Marco is the creative executive at Kapital.

