Ilana Glazer is New Mom with No Filter in New Hularious Special Trailer

“Ilana Glazer: Human Magic” arrives Friday, December 20th – only on Hulu.

Hulu has shared the trailer for their second Hularious stand-up comedy special, Ilana Glazer: Human Magic.

What’s Happening:

Ilana Glazer's unfiltered stand-up special dives into life's down and dirty truths, from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom.

Today, Hulu shared the trailer for the special, which makes its debut on Friday, December 20th.

A poster for Ilana Glazer: Human Magic has also been shared.

Following on from Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny , this is the second of Hulu’s new Hularious brand of comedy specials, which will bring a new special to the streaming service every month.

, this is the second of Hulu’s new Hularious brand of comedy specials, which will bring a new special to the streaming service every month. The upcoming schedule of specials includes: January 17th, 2025 – Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers February 21st, 2025 – Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate March 2025 – Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years April 2025 – Jessica Kirson May 2025 – Matteo Lane June 2025 – Atsuko Okatsuka July 2025 – Zarna Garg August 2025 – Ralph Barbosa September 2025 – Andrew Santino October 2025 – Frankie Quinones November 2025 – Sebastian Maniscalco

