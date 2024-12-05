Ilana Glazer is New Mom with No Filter in New Hularious Special Trailer

Hulu has shared the trailer for their second Hularious stand-up comedy special, Ilana Glazer: Human Magic.
- Ilana Glazer's unfiltered stand-up special dives into life's down and dirty truths, from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom.
- Today, Hulu shared the trailer for the special, which makes its debut on Friday, December 20th.
- A poster for Ilana Glazer: Human Magic has also been shared.
- Following on from Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny, this is the second of Hulu’s new Hularious brand of comedy specials, which will bring a new special to the streaming service every month.
- The upcoming schedule of specials includes:
- January 17th, 2025 – Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers
- February 21st, 2025 – Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate
- March 2025 – Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
- April 2025 – Jessica Kirson
- May 2025 – Matteo Lane
- June 2025 – Atsuko Okatsuka
- July 2025 – Zarna Garg
- August 2025 – Ralph Barbosa
- September 2025 – Andrew Santino
- October 2025 – Frankie Quinones
- November 2025 – Sebastian Maniscalco
