Ilana Glazer is New Mom with No Filter in New Hularious Special Trailer

“Ilana Glazer: Human Magic” arrives Friday, December 20th – only on Hulu.
Hulu has shared the trailer for their second Hularious stand-up comedy special, Ilana Glazer: Human Magic.

What’s Happening:

  • Ilana Glazer's unfiltered stand-up special dives into life's down and dirty truths, from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom.
  • Today, Hulu shared the trailer for the special, which makes its debut on Friday, December 20th.

  • A poster for Ilana Glazer: Human Magic has also been shared.

  • Following on from Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny, this is the second of Hulu’s new Hularious brand of comedy specials, which will bring a new special to the streaming service every month.
  • The upcoming schedule of specials includes:
    • January 17th, 2025 – Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers
    • February 21st, 2025 – Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate
    • March 2025 – Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
    • April 2025 – Jessica Kirson
    • May 2025 – Matteo Lane
    • June 2025 – Atsuko Okatsuka
    • July 2025 – Zarna Garg
    • August 2025 – Ralph Barbosa
    • September 2025 – Andrew Santino
    • October 2025 – Frankie Quinones
    • November 2025 – Sebastian Maniscalco
  • Be sure to check out the already robust list of stand-up specials now available on Hulu.

