A couple of newly released posters for Dream Productions continue to dive into the psyche of Inside Out’s Riley.
.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this week, we saw some of Riley’s recurring nightmares via the posters for the Zombie Llama and its sequels but now things are getting a bit less scary – yet still plenty trippy – with the two new posters released via Pixar’s Twitter account to promote Dream Productions.
- A new Disney+ animated series, Dream Productions looks at the area of Riley’s head responsible for her dreams, as introduced in Inside Out 2, which is interpreted as a movie studio – hence the movie posters. In one of the two new posters, Riley remembers comfort from her past with Farewell My Paci, as a giant pacifier waves goodbye alongside Inside Out’s Rainbow Unicorn. The other poster looks to be a case of Riley dreaming about meeting herself, via Hey Look It’s Me.
- In the four-episode series, set between Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.
- Dream Productions also features the voices of Maya Rudolph and Ally Maki, along with several Inside Out 2 stars reprising their roles, including:
- Amy Poehler (“Joy”)
- Kensington Tallman (“Riley Andersen”)
- Liza Lapira (“Disgust”)
- Tony Hale (“Fear”)
- Lewis Black (“Anger”)
- Phyllis Smith (“Sadness”)
- The mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.
- All four episodes of Dream Productions debut December 11, 2024 on Disney+.
More on Dream Productions:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com