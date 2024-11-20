Mother Earth is Expecting in New Teaser for FX’s “Alien: Earth” Series

A new teaser and key art for FX’s upcoming Alien series, Alien: Earth, have been released.
- Stating that Mother Earth is expecting, the key art features a crack in the Earth that calls to mind the poster for the original Alien, which featured an ominous crack in a strange egg.
- When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.
- Lead by Sydney Chandler, the series features an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.
- FX’s Alien: Earth will arrive on Hulu sometime in 2025.
