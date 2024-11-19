Official Trailer Revealed for Hulu’s New Action Thriller “Paris Has Fallen”

Hulu has announced the release date and official trailer for the upcoming action thriller, Paris Has Fallen.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the official trailer for Hulu's new action thriller Paris Has Fallen.
- All episodes will premiere on Hulu Friday, December 6.
Paris Has Fallen Synopsis:
- A terrorist organization, led by the nefarious Jacob Pearce, launches an assault on a prestigious embassy event, targeting the French Minister of Defense.
- In the midst of the chaos, protection officer Vincent teams up with the resourceful MI6 agent Zara to avert disaster.
- However, as the situation escalates into a more sinister scenario, they discover that the threat encompasses more than just a single politician.
- With growing suspicions that a member of their own security team is leaking information to Pearce, Vincent and Zara find themselves increasingly dependent on one another.
- As they face mounting isolation and Pearce remains perpetually ahead of them, this unexpected duo must work together to prevent Paris from succumbing to a man driven by revenge.
Cast:
- Tewfik Jallab
- Ritu Arya
- Sean Harris
- Ana Ularu
- Camille Rutherford
- Jérémie Covillault
- Emmanuelle Bercor
- Karl Collins
Credits:
- The series, based on the Has Fallen film franchise, is written by Howard Overman and produced by Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps of Urban Myth Films, a Studiocanal subsidiary.
- Directed by Oded Ruskin and Hans Herbots, it involves collaboration with Millenium and G-Base, featuring executive producers from all three companies, including Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel.
More Entertainment News:
- Simone Biles, Freddie Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton and More Announced as Presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards”
- “Deadpool & Wolverine” Receives Highest Disney+ Live-Action Streaming Debut Since 2023
- Eclectic New Disney+ Holiday Promo Includes Elf, Skeleton Crew, Alien: Romulus and More
- “Carrie Underwood: Reflection” Concert Special Coming to Hulu in January
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com