Official Trailer Revealed for Hulu’s New Action Thriller “Paris Has Fallen”

Cast includes Tewfik Jallab, Ritu Arya and Sean Harris among others.

Hulu has announced the release date and official trailer for the upcoming action thriller, Paris Has Fallen.

What’s Happening:

Check out the official trailer for Hulu's new action thriller Paris Has Fallen.

All episodes will premiere on Hulu Friday, December 6.

Paris Has Fallen Synopsis:

A terrorist organization, led by the nefarious Jacob Pearce, launches an assault on a prestigious embassy event, targeting the French Minister of Defense.

In the midst of the chaos, protection officer Vincent teams up with the resourceful MI6 agent Zara to avert disaster.

However, as the situation escalates into a more sinister scenario, they discover that the threat encompasses more than just a single politician.

With growing suspicions that a member of their own security team is leaking information to Pearce, Vincent and Zara find themselves increasingly dependent on one another.

As they face mounting isolation and Pearce remains perpetually ahead of them, this unexpected duo must work together to prevent Paris from succumbing to a man driven by revenge.

Cast:

Tewfik Jallab

Ritu Arya

Sean Harris

Ana Ularu

Camille Rutherford

Jérémie Covillault

Emmanuelle Bercor

Karl Collins

Credits:

The series, based on the Has Fallen film franchise, is written by Howard Overman and produced by Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps of Urban Myth Films, a Studiocanal subsidiary.

Directed by Oded Ruskin and Hans Herbots, it involves collaboration with Millenium and G-Base, featuring executive producers from all three companies, including Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel.

