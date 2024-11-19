Step into the Spotlight with “Interior Chinatown:” Hulu’s Groundbreaking Limited Series

What does it mean to truly be the star of your own story? Hulu's Interior Chinatown, based on Charles Yu’s award-winning novel, dives headfirst into this question, blending meta-humor, heartfelt drama, and a fresh perspective on representation. The ten-episode limited series introduces audiences to Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a Chinatown waiter whose life plays out as a background character in the police procedural Black & White. Trapped in a cycle of generic roles like “Delivery Guy” and “Kung Fu Guy,” Willis yearns for more. But when a crime forces him into the center of the story, he embarks on a transformative journey, uncovering hidden truths about his family and his identity in the process.

Series creator Charles Yu, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, captures the spirit of his acclaimed book while adapting it into a unique television experience. “It took some time to get used to the idea that this isn’t the book. It can be inspired by the book. We can stay true to what made me want to tell this story,” Yu shared during the TCA Summer Press Tour. Yu also hinted at a bright future for Interior Chinatown: “The show ends in a way where there’s multiple seasons possible,” he teased.

Jimmy O. Yang shines as Willis Wu, bringing personal authenticity to the role. “It’s such a great metaphor for what it means to be Asian American in this country. But at the same time, it’s a universal story of someone longing to be more, someone finding themselves in their career,” Yang reflected.

Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) takes on the role of Lana Lee, a mysterious figure who becomes a pivotal part of Willis’ journey. Bennet’s connection to her character is deeply personal: “I literally was told… 'You’re just not white enough to be the lead, but you’re not Asian enough to be the Asian.'” She revealed that when reading the novel, “I actually had to stop… because I identified so much with the book.”

Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians) adds humor and heart as Fatty Choi, a lifelong friend of Willis. Reflecting on the show’s ambition, Chieng emphasized: “We want to tell good Asian stories. To be so lucky to do such an ambitious project like this… this is the stuff that you only dream of being able to do.”

Under the direction of Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), who helms the pilot episode, Interior Chinatown brings Willis’s world to life with striking visual contrasts. The series shifts between the black-and-white procedural aesthetic of Black & White and the vibrant hues of Willis’s real-life Chinatown, creating a multi-layered viewing experience. "The production design was incredible,” Bennet said. “All the department heads were so motivated, and the book meant so much to them that there’s so much heart behind every department and there’s so much intention with every shot. Like the lighting for everything is different. The camera movement is different for different worlds. It’s really, really incredible."

While the series celebrates the Asian-American experience, its themes of identity, belonging, and self-discovery resonate universally. Yang reflects: “It’s meaningful, but at the same time, it’s not just an Asian story… it’s a story everyone can relate to.”

Prepare to immerse yourself in Interior Chinatown, a series that transcends stereotypes, redefines storytelling, and brings overlooked voices to the forefront. All ten episodes are now streaming on Hulu, ready to transport viewers into a story unlike any other.

