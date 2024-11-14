Hulu Debuts Schedule of “Hularious” Stand-Up Specials

Hulu has announced their extensive stand-up lineup.
- As Hularious, Hulu’s new stand-up brand, kicks into high gear, the official release schedule for the upcoming specials has been released.
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny will kick off the new brand on November 22nd.
- New specials will be released on a monthly basis, “putting the ‘special’ back in special”, a direct rebuttal to Netflix’s incessant stand-up release schedule.
- The schedule includes:
- December 20th, 2024 – Ilana Glazer: Human Magic
- January 17th, 2025 – Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers
- February 21st, 2025 – Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate
- March 2025 – Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
- April 2025 – Jessica Kirson
- May 2025 – Matteo Lane
- June 2025 – Atsuko Okatsuka
- July 2025 – Zarna Garg
- August 2025 – Ralph Barbosa
- September 2025 – Andrew Santino
- October 2025 – Frankie Quinones
- November 2025 – Sebastian Maniscalco
- Be sure to check out the already robust list of stand-up specials now available on Hulu.
