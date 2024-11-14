Hulu Debuts Schedule of “Hularious” Stand-Up Specials

The streamer is making an effort to become the premiere location for stand-up specials.
Hulu has announced their extensive stand-up lineup.

What’s Happening:

  • As Hularious, Hulu’s new stand-up brand, kicks into high gear, the official release schedule for the upcoming specials has been released.
  • Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny will kick off the new brand on November 22nd.

  • New specials will be released on a monthly basis, “putting the ‘special’ back in special”, a direct rebuttal to Netflix’s incessant stand-up release schedule.
  • The schedule includes:
    • December 20th, 2024 – Ilana Glazer: Human Magic
    • January 17th, 2025 – Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers
    • February 21st, 2025 – Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate
    • March 2025 – Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
    • April 2025 – Jessica Kirson
    • May 2025 – Matteo Lane
    • June 2025 – Atsuko Okatsuka
    • July 2025 – Zarna Garg
    • August 2025 – Ralph Barbosa
    • September 2025 – Andrew Santino
    • October 2025 – Frankie Quinones
    • November 2025 – Sebastian Maniscalco
  • Be sure to check out the already robust list of stand-up specials now available on Hulu.

