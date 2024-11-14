Review: Hulu’s “It’s All Country” Celebrates the Humanity of Storytelling in Country Music

Hosted by Luke Bryan, the new Hulu docuseries takes a peek behind the curtain at some of countries biggest stars as they discuss their rise to fame, their creative processes, and their passion for music.

Executive Produced by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Hulu’s new docuseries It’s All Country takes viewers to Nashville, TN to explore the heart and soul of country music. Through the lenses of Luke Combs, Lady A, Wynonna Judd, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and Sheryl Crow, the 6 episode series celebrates 100 years since the first country music record was made as well as the cultural impacts that the genre has had worldwide.

Kicking off the first episode, Luke Bryan joins Luke Combs to explore his meteoric rise to fame. After being rejected by several record labels, the fishing shirt-wearing “Hurricane” singer took the country world by storm performing at stadiums to tens of thousands of people at a time. Viewers will get a chance to see the country star's secrets to staying grounded through his unparalleled rise to fame.

Next up, Lady A, known for the inescapable hit “Need You Now,” shares their songwriting process, diving into where the group finds inspiration for their music. Throughout the episode you’ll get to watch the band write a brand new song, as well as a special appearance from Benjamin Tod.

Wynonna Judd headlines the next episode. Catching up with her in her hometown, Bryan explores the legendary musician's career, which paved a path for women in the genre. Known for bringing folk back into country music, Wynona has had a career as massive as her powerful voice. Viewers will also get a look into her dedication to mentor young female artists after the tragic death of her mother.

In episode 4, Bryan hangs with mega star Kane Brown as he prepares for his upcoming tour. Kane, who’s career skyrocketed from social media, will break down his career and his experiences leading to being one of the biggest names in music.

Bryan joins Mickey Guyton at the recording studio in episode 5. Getting a peek at the artist’s new song, she shares how and why she uses her vocal and songwriting talents to advocate for social change.

Closing out the series, Bryan meets up with country superstar Sherly Crow backstage as they dive into the ever growing definition of country music. Shaboozy, known for the smash hit “Bar Song,” and Jaimee Harris also make an appearance during the episode.

Music is an important part of the human experience. Especially within American culture, Country music is a mainstay to connect us to our roots. In It’s All Country, Luke Bryan brings us into the true and honest world of storytelling within country music. Behind every artist are stories ranging all the way from sorrow and pain to joy and gratitude. Getting a peek behind the curtain at the personal sides of the country superstars was a treat. The down-to-earth musicians all share their lives with their audiences, showcasing how their music reflects their experiences, whether that's losing a loved one or becoming a dad. While I am not the biggest country listener, I still found myself wrapped in the authenticity of these artists’ connection to music. For the most part, I think we take our ability to access music for granted. Even 25 years ago, before the release of the iPod, exploring different types of music was limited to CDs and radio. Today, we have endless access to streaming, allowing us to connect with each other in ways not previously possible. After watching It’s All Country, I feel inspired to explore the music of these country superstars. Whether you are a country music fan or not, I highly recommend diving into the satisfyingly human docuseries.

It’s All Country premieres on November 15th on Hulu.

