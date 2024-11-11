“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny” – Official Trailer and Poster Released for Hulu’s First Original Stand-Up Comedy Special

In the special, the acclaimed comedian jokes about his weight loss and his family.
This morning the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service released a trailer and poster for its first “Hularious” original stand-up comedy special, Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny.

What’s happening:

  • The official trailer and poster have been released for Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny, which is Hulu’s first original stand-up comedy special.
  • The branding for Hulu’s comedy specials has apparently been changed to “Hularious” from “Hulu’s Laughing Now,” as it was first announced back in May.
  • In addition to a decades-long career in stand-up comedy, Jim Gaffigan is also known for acting in movies such as Chappaquiddick, American Dreamer, and Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy.
  • Jim: Gaffigan: The Skinny’s release date is only 11 days away on the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu, which is also available as part of a bundle with Disney+.

What they’re saying:

  • Official Synopsis: “Considered one of the most prolific comedians working today – 7-time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan provides the skinny on everything from appetite suppressants to raising teenagers in Hulu’s very first comedy special.”
  • Hulu: “It's Jim like you've never seen him before. In his new ‘Hularious’ stand-up special The Skinny, Jim Gaffigan weighs in on everything from teenagers to brunch to weight-loss medication—but he's never light on laughs.”

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny debuts on Hulu Friday, November 22nd.

