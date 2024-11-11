“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny” – Official Trailer and Poster Released for Hulu’s First Original Stand-Up Comedy Special

This morning the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service released a trailer and poster for its first “Hularious” original stand-up comedy special, Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny.
What’s happening:
- The official trailer and poster have been released for Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny, which is Hulu’s first original stand-up comedy special.
- The branding for Hulu’s comedy specials has apparently been changed to “Hularious” from “Hulu’s Laughing Now,” as it was first announced back in May.
- In addition to a decades-long career in stand-up comedy, Jim Gaffigan is also known for acting in movies such as Chappaquiddick, American Dreamer, and Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy.
- Jim: Gaffigan: The Skinny’s release date is only 11 days away on the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu, which is also available as part of a bundle with Disney+.
What they’re saying:
- Official Synopsis: “Considered one of the most prolific comedians working today – 7-time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan provides the skinny on everything from appetite suppressants to raising teenagers in Hulu’s very first comedy special.”
- Hulu: “It's Jim like you've never seen him before. In his new ‘Hularious’ stand-up special The Skinny, Jim Gaffigan weighs in on everything from teenagers to brunch to weight-loss medication—but he's never light on laughs.”
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny debuts on Hulu Friday, November 22nd.
Related Posts:’
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Ted Danson, Wanda Sykes, and More to Appear Week of November 11th (11/10/2024)
- ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores the Mystery of the Delphi Killer (11/6/2024)
- FX Chairman John Landgraf to Hold Keynote Speech at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast (11/4/2024)
- Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden to Receive Milestone Award at 2025 PGA Awards (11/4/2024)
- Is There More Magic on the Way? "Agatha All Along" to Submit for Comedy Categories this Award Season (11/4/2024)
- Tickets Now On Sale for Disney’s “Hercules” at London’s West End (11/4/2024)
- Touchstone and Beyond: "What About Bob?" is Comedy Gold Thanks to a Bitter On Set Feud (11/3/2024)
- National Geographic’s “Sugarcane” Sets TV and Streaming Premiere Date (11/2/2024)
- “Agatha All Along” Continues to Bring in Impressive Viewing Numbers as the Series Comes to a Close (11/2/2024)
- New “20/20″ Investigates the Case of a Woman Found Dead Near a Cemetery After a Halloween Party (11/1/2024)