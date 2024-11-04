Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden to Receive Milestone Award at 2025 PGA Awards

Walden will receive the prestigious Milestone Award during the ceremony on Saturday, February 8th, 2025.

What’s Happening:

The prestigious Milestone Award honors industry producers that have made historic contributions to the entertainment industry.

Past Milestone Award recipients include Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Sherry Lansing, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Donna Langley and Charles D. King.

Prior to her role as Disney Entertainment co-chairman, Walden was chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group.

In her current role, she oversees Disney’s streaming services, including Hulu Disney+

What They’re Saying:

PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line: “Her (Walden’s) leadership, first as CEO of Fox Television Group and now as co-chairman overseeing Disney’s global television portfolio, has had a major impact on the business. We are proud to recognize her exceptional and long-standing work in this industry.”

Dana Walden: "I've had the unbelievable good fortune of working with many of the smartest and most gifted producers in the history of the television and film industry, and I am grateful to Stephanie, Donald and the PGA for recognizing the tremendous value of those partnerships."

