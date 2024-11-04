Tickets Now On Sale for Disney’s “Hercules” at London’s West End

The new musical will make its West End debut on June 6th, 2025.

Tickets are now on sale for Disney’s Hercules, which is making its way to London’s West End following a successful run in Hamburg, Germany.

What’s Happening:

The stage musical version of Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End on June 6th, 2025, and will run through January 10th, 2026.

Performing in the titular role of Hercules will be Luke Brady ( The Prince of Egypt , Dominion Theatre)

, Dominion Theatre) Choreographed and directed by Casey Nicholaw (Disney’s Aladdin ), the show also features music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel – including new songs written specifically for the stage.

A brand-new book will be written for the London production by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah.

This marks the first major English-language show from Disney Theatrical Group since Frozen .

. For more details on tickets, head here

You can see more from the show’s run in Hamburg here

