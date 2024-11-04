Tickets Now On Sale for Disney’s “Hercules” at London’s West End

Tickets are now on sale for Disney’s Hercules, which is making its way to London’s West End following a successful run in Hamburg, Germany.
What’s Happening:
- The stage musical version of Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End on June 6th, 2025, and will run through January 10th, 2026.
- Performing in the titular role of Hercules will be Luke Brady (The Prince of Egypt, Dominion Theatre)
- Choreographed and directed by Casey Nicholaw (Disney’s Aladdin), the show also features music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel – including new songs written specifically for the stage.
- A brand-new book will be written for the London production by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah.
- This marks the first major English-language show from Disney Theatrical Group since Frozen.
- For more details on tickets, head here.
- You can see more from the show’s run in Hamburg here.
