“Disney’s Hercules” Shares Production Video and Photos From New Stage Show In Hamburg, Germany

After its premiere over the weekend, we are getting our first official look thanks to video and production photos of Disney’s Hercules in Hamburg.

What’s Happening:

Disney Theatrical is sharing the first video and production photos from the new stage production of Hercules, which opened on Sunday, March 24th.

The show, which opened at Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg, Germany, had a star-studded premiere over the weekend, with those who attended loving the performance. You can see more of that premiere in the video below.

Disney's HERCULES is a musical adventure with a score by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken and Tony-winner David Zippel and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

Hamburg will be the first place in the world to see the brand-new musical with new songs written for the stage by the film's Oscar-nominated composer and lyricist. This world-premiere production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott, with set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey and lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Kai Harada and costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser. The production team also includes video designer George Reeve, puppet designer James Oritz, hairstyles and wigs by Mia M. Neal, makeup by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. The music team is led by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert and dance arrangements by David Chase. Previous stage versions were performed at The Public Theater in 2019 and at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in 2023.