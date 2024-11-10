This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 11th-15th:
- Monday, November 11
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guest Sting
- Tuesday, November 12
- Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You comedy tour)
- Ben Falcone (Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire)
- Musical Guest Mark Ambor
- Wednesday, November 13
- Kerry Washington (The Six Triple Eight)
- Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown)
- Musical Guest The Red Clay Strays
- Thursday, November 14
- Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside and Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes))
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Musical Guests Blxst and Anderson .Paak
- Friday, November 15
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.