Jeff Bridges, Kerry Washington, and Jimmy O. Yang also stop by "Kimmel" to discuss their latest projects

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 11th-15th:

Monday, November 11 Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man ) William Stanford Davis ( Abbott Elementary ) Musical Guest Sting

Tuesday, November 12 Wanda Sykes ( Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You comedy tour) Ben Falcone ( Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire ) Musical Guest Mark Ambor

Wednesday, November 13 Kerry Washington ( The Six Triple Eight ) Jimmy O. Yang ( Interior Chinatown ) Musical Guest The Red Clay Strays

Thursday, November 14 Ted Danson ( A Man on the Inside and Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes) ) Mikey Madison ( Anora ) Musical Guests Blxst and Anderson .Paak

Friday, November 15 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.