FX Chairman John Landgraf to Hold Keynote Speech at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast

Variety will host its annual Business Managers Breakfast on November 19th in Los Angeles, featuring a keynote conversation with FX chairman John Landgraf.
What’s Happening:
- Presented by City National Bank, Variety’s annual Business Managers Breakfast will be held in Los Angeles on November 19th.
- Programming includes a keynote conversation with FX chairman John Landgraf, who is celebrating his 20th year with the company this year.
- While in his role at FX, Landgraf has overseen award-winning programs, such as Sons of Anarchy, American Horror Story and Fargo.
- Under his leadership, FX has reached all time highs in ratings, awards and acclaim, receiving a record FX received 36 Emmy awards in 2024.
- Landgraf will be interviewed by Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, Cynthia Littleton.
More Disney TV News:
- Is There More Magic on the Way? “Agatha All Along” to Submit for Comedy Categories this Award Season
- Music-Driven Live-Action Comedy Series “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World” Greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+
- Disney Branded TV Announces New Musical Live-Action Comedy Series Inspired by Disney Jr.’s “Vampirina”
- A Full Slate of Holiday Programming, Including Season Premiere of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and More Revealed by ABC
- “Dear Santa” Returns For Second Season on Hulu and Select ABC Stations