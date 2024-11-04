FX Chairman John Landgraf to Hold Keynote Speech at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast

The annual event will take place in Los Angeles on November 19th, 2024.
Variety will host its annual Business Managers Breakfast on November 19th in Los Angeles, featuring a keynote conversation with FX chairman John Landgraf.

What’s Happening:

  • Presented by City National Bank, Variety’s annual Business Managers Breakfast will be held in Los Angeles on November 19th.
  • Programming includes a keynote conversation with FX chairman John Landgraf, who is celebrating his 20th year with the company this year.
  • While in his role at FX, Landgraf has overseen award-winning programs, such as Sons of Anarchy, American Horror Story and Fargo.
  • Under his leadership, FX has reached all time highs in ratings, awards and acclaim, receiving a record FX received 36 Emmy awards in 2024.
  • Landgraf will be interviewed by Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, Cynthia Littleton.

