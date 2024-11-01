New “20/20” Investigates the Case of a Woman Found Dead Near a Cemetery After a Halloween Party

"Nightline" co-anchor JuJu Chang investigates if the killer will be convicted at a retrial.
Tonight, a brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 will investigate the case of a woman found dead near a cemetery after a Halloween party – asking if the killer will be convicted at a retrial?

  • Family and friends of Karen Swift were shocked when her body was discovered near a cemetery in the small town of Dyersburg, Tennessee, prompting local authorities to start searching for a possible killer.
  • Nightline co-anchor JuJu Chang will investigate what happened to Karen in an all-new 20/20.
  • Coincidentally, a few weeks before her disappearance, both Karen’s and her neighbor’s dogs are found ill from poisoning.
  • As police investigate, they learn Karen and her husband, David, were having marital issues, and he ultimately became their prime suspect. While at trial, a jury acquitted him of the most serious charges of murder and deadlocked on a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, resulting in a mistrial.

  • 20/20 features exclusive interviews with David’s ex-wife Kelly Essman and David’s friend Kim Greene, as well as interviews with Ashley Swift, Karen and David’s daughter; Danny Goodman, the district attorney general of the 29th Judicial District of Tennessee; Terry McCreight, chief investigator of Dyer County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Taylor, criminal defense attorney; and Holly Sutton, Karen and David’s friend.
  • The all-new 20/20 airs on Friday, November 1st (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

