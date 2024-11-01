New “20/20” Investigates the Case of a Woman Found Dead Near a Cemetery After a Halloween Party

"Nightline" co-anchor JuJu Chang investigates if the killer will be convicted at a retrial.

a brand-new edition of ABC's 20/20 will investigate the case of a woman found dead near a cemetery after a Halloween party – asking if the killer will be convicted at a retrial?

Family and friends of Karen Swift were shocked when her body was discovered near a cemetery in the small town of Dyersburg, Tennessee, prompting local authorities to start searching for a possible killer.

Nightline co-anchor JuJu Chang will investigate what happened to Karen in an all-new 20/20.

Coincidentally, a few weeks before her disappearance, both Karen's and her neighbor's dogs are found ill from poisoning.

As police investigate, they learn Karen and her husband, David, were having marital issues, and he ultimately became their prime suspect. While at trial, a jury acquitted him of the most serious charges of murder and deadlocked on a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, resulting in a mistrial.

20/20 features exclusive interviews with David’s ex-wife Kelly Essman and David’s friend Kim Greene, as well as interviews with Ashley Swift, Karen and David’s daughter; Danny Goodman, the district attorney general of the 29th Judicial District of Tennessee; Terry McCreight, chief investigator of Dyer County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Taylor, criminal defense attorney; and Holly Sutton, Karen and David’s friend.

The all-new 20/20 airs on Friday, November 1st (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

