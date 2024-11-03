Touchstone and Beyond: “What About Bob?” is Comedy Gold Thanks to a Bitter On Set Feud

Marquee Attraction: What About Bob?

Release Date: May 17, 1991

Budget: $39 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $63,707,829

Plot Synopsis

Dr. Leo Marvin is on the cusp of national acclaim. His recent book, Baby Steps, is a national best seller, and he and his family are on their way to a vacation, when he takes on a new patient, Bob Wiley. The problem for Leo is that Bob is VERY needy.

Thinking he is on vacation and free from patients, Leo is shocked to see Bob has shown up at his home. Even worse, Bob befriends his family and starts to ingratiate himself with Leo’s family. This forces Leo to accept his patient Bob as a friend, rather than a client.

When Leo struggles during an interview with Good Morning America, and Bob ends up saving the appearance with his straightforward silliness, Leo is enraged. The good doctor is angry, and while everyone loves Bob, Leo is falling out of esteem with the rest of his family.

It’s time for some drastic action. The problem is that Leo has no idea how outmatched he is by Bob Wiley.

Standing Ovation

Dreyfuss and Murray make this typical film very enjoyable. They both play their characters well to the point that it is easy to root for both. There comes a certain point in the film, where the viewer hopes that Dreyfuss blows up Murray with an enormous amount of TNT.

Time for the Hook

This is a stalker story that is played for laughs. Stalker stories are generally not funny, but thanks to the pure hatred that Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss have for each other, What about Bob? is a success that is rarely duplicated.

Bit Part Player

Reg E. Cathey as Howie the director. He has been in multiple films and on television and no matter the size of his part he always manages to distinguish himself in the story.

Did You Know

The film had an opening weekend gross of over $9 million dollars.

Murray and Dreyfuss did not get along during the filming of the movie. Dreyfuss has been very vocal about his dislike for Murray’s antics on set.

Murray mentioned in a 1993 interview that he drove Dreyfuss nuts on the set and that it seemed to work for the film.

Dreyfuss describes how one night during filming, Murray had been drinking and screamed in his face, then threw an ashtray at Dreyfuss, nearly hitting him in the head.

In 2009, Dreyfuss did admit that even though he had an awful time filming the movie, he says the fiery nature of his relationship with Murray made the film work.

Producer Laura Ziskin has described some unpleasant encounters with Bill Murray, which Ziskin characterized as not being common behavior.

Disney reportedly hired bodyguards to keep the peace on the set of the film between the two main stars.

Oz described in a 2000 interview that tensions between the lead cast and producers started over trying to improve the script.

What About Bob? was Disney’s highest grossing live action film for 1991.

was Disney’s highest grossing live action film for 1991. Fran Brill, who plays Lily, is a Muppet Performer, who is well known for originating the role of Zoe on Sesame Street.

Bill Murray was nominated for a MTV Movie Award for his work in the movie.

Robin Williams was originally going to play the role of Bob Wiley but had to turn it down because it conflicted with The Fisher King.

Julie Hagerty is only ten years older than Katherine Erbe who plays her daughter in the film.

The film may be set in New Hampshire but the vacation house where the film takes place is in Virginia.

Frank Oz had wanted Patrick Stewart initially to play Dr. Leo Marvin.

Best Quotable Line

When Bob meets with Leo for the first time, he describes a whole list of ailments, including this wonderful line, “What if I’m looking for a bathroom, I can’t find one, and my bladder explodes.” A hilarious line delivered with perfection by Bill Murray.

Bill’s Hot Take

This film is unwatchable if Murray and Dreyfuss did channel their hatred for each other, which resulted in a great movie.

Casting Call

Bill Murray as Bob Wiley

Richard Dreyfuss as Dr. Leo Marvin

Julie Hagerty as Fay

Charlie Korsmo as Siggy

Katherine Erbe as Anna

Fran Brill as Lily

Production Team:

Directed by Frank Oz

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Touchwood Pacific Partners I

Written by Alvin Sargent / Laura Ziskin / Tom Schulman

My Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Lifeboat Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, Commuter Comforter-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Jaw Dropper– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Awards Darling– This Film is Cinema.}

What About Bob? is very funny, and it made me laugh as I rewatched this 90’s classic, but it’s not a great film. Rediscovering the story was fun, because I personally sat at Fan Expo in Toronto and listened to Richard Dreyfuss talk about how much he hated Bill Murray. This was in the last ten years, so Dreyfuss’ hatred burns long.

I give What About Bob? my Commuter Comforter award. It’s a funny film and would make for a great watch while you are sitting on public transportation, with nowhere to go.

Coming Soon

Next week, a look back at the family drama The Joy Luck Club.