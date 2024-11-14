Boost by Kroger Plus Now Includes a Disney Streaming Service

Members can choose between a complimentary Disney+, Hulu or ESPN+ subscription.

The Kroger Company announced that Boost by Kroger Plus will now include a Disney streaming service in their annual membership program.

What’s Happening:

Boost by Kroger Plus, an annual subscription membership that offers digital coupons, weekly specials, grocery delivery, extra gas points, and more, has announced that members now have access to Disney streaming benefits as a part of their service.

Those who purchase the $99/year premium subscription can choose between Disney+ Hulu

Enrollees and existing members will have access to the streaming service for the duration of their $99 annual membership.

Those enrolled in the $59/year plan will also have the opportunity to select a complimentary one-time six-month subscription to one of the streaming services.

Those looking to upgrade to the $99/year plan will receive the ongoing subscription benefit upon changing plans.

The Boost by Kroger Plus offers free delivery on groceries, with the $59/year plan receiving unlimited free next-day delivery and the $99/year plan receiving free delivery in as little as 2 hours on orders of $35 or more.

Learn more about Boost by Kroger Plus here

Read More Streaming: