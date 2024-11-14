Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt” Renewed For a Third Season

The series follows Jax, a prominent criminal defense lawyer in Los Angeles, portrayed by Emayatzy Corinealdi.

Onyx Collective and 20th Television have announced that the Hulu Original drama series Reasonable Doubt will return for a third season.

What’s Happening:

Onyx Collective and 20th Television have confirmed the renewal of the Hulu Original drama series Reasonable Doubt for a third season, by executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington, and Larry Wilmore.

for a third season, by executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington, and Larry Wilmore. The renewal takes place soon after the Season 2 finale of Reasonable Doubt , starring Emayatzy Corinealdi, as the series consistently placed in Hulu's daily Top 15 throughout its second season.

, starring Emayatzy Corinealdi, as the series consistently placed in Hulu's daily Top 15 throughout its second season. The show follows Jacqueline "Jax" Stewart, a prominent criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, portrayed by Emayatzy Corinealdi.

As she navigates the complexities of a murder case, Jax confronts her own past traumas, manages a troubled marriage, and balances the demands of motherhood, all while striving to maintain stability in her life.

Credits:

Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington serves as an executive producer alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore through Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper.

was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington serves as an executive producer alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore through Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. The series is produced by Onyx Collective and 20th Television, which is a division of Disney Television Studios.

What They’re Saying:

Raamla Mohamed, Executive Producer via Deadline: “I am so incredibly excited to continue my career with Disney Entertainment Television and to have Reasonable Doubt renewed for a third season. Thank you to the teams at Onyx Collective and my new home at 20th Television for giving me the space to create this messy world with such refreshingly complicated and diverse characters. I promise to keep it spoiler free, but I can say that season three will have more Jax, more Lewis and more drama, so get ready!”

More Entertainment News: