Official Trailer and Poster Revealed for “The Amateur” in Theaters April 11th

The cast features Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, and Caitríona Balfe, among others.

The official trailer and poster for The Amateur have been released. This film will be in theaters nationwide on April 11, 2025.

What’s Happening:

The first trailer and poster for The Amateur , produced by 20th Century Studios and featuring Oscar winner Rami Malek alongside Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne, have been released.

, produced by 20th Century Studios and featuring Oscar winner Rami Malek alongside Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne, have been released. This thriller is set to premiere in theaters across the country on April 11, 2025.

About The Amateur:

Charlie Heller is an exceptionally talented yet profoundly introverted codebreaker for the CIA, operating from a basement office at the Langley headquarters.

A terrorist attack in London shatters his world with the murder of his wife. Frustrated by his superiors' inaction, he decides to take control of the situation, embarking on a dangerous journey around the world to find those accountable.

Utilizing his intelligence as a crucial asset, he skillfully evades his pursuers while seeking revenge.

Cast:

Rami Malek

Laurence Fishburne

Rachel Brosnahan

Caitríona Balfe

Jon Bernthal

Michael Stuhlbarg

Holt McCallany

Julianne Nicholson

Adrian Martinez

Danny Sapani

Credits:

The Amateur is directed by James Hawes, with a screenplay by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli, adapted from Robert Littell's novel.

is directed by James Hawes, with a screenplay by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli, adapted from Robert Littell's novel. The production team features Hutch Parker, Dan Wilson, Rami Malek, and Joel B. Michaels, with JJ Hook as executive producer.

More Entertainment News: