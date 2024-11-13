Official Trailer Released for “Nutcrackers” Premiering on Hulu November 29th

The cast includes Ben Stiller, Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, among others.

Hulu has released the official trailer for Nutcrackers, premiering on Hulu on November 29.

As Mike nears the completion of the most significant deal of his career, he is unexpectedly drawn away from his urban bachelor lifestyle to a farm in rural Ohio to care for his recently orphaned nephews.

The four energetic boys create chaos at every turn, transforming what Mike anticipated would be a brief visit into an unforeseen adventure.

With the holiday season approaching, he begins to see the genuine affection behind their antics, compelling him to choose between his professional ambitions and fulfilling his role as the uncle his nephews desperately need.

Ben Stiller

Linda Cardellini

Edi Patterson

Tim Heidecker

Toby Huss

Homer Janson

Ulysses Janson

Arlo Janson

Atlas Janson

Written by Leland Douglas and developed by Rough House Pictures, the film is directed by David Gordon Green. Producers include Rivulet Media's Rob Paris and Mike Witherill, and Rough House's Nate Meyer.

UTA Independent Film Group reps worldwide sales rights to the pic, which was financed by Rivulet Films.

