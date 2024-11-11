ABC Announces Midseason Premiere Dates, Including New Series, Midseason Returns, and Hulu Favorites on Network TV

Hulu favorites appear on ABC, including "Only Murders in the Building," and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"

ABC has announced their 2025 midseason premiere dates, which includes a number of series premieres, Hulu favorites airing on network television, and the midseason return of fan-favorites.

What’s Happening:

ABC’s Midseason Lineup:

Thursday, Jan. 2:

8:00 PM – Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Series Premiere)

A new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit. Alongside designers Wendell Holland and Arianne Bellizaire, Shearer and Teplin will harness their expertise to design and specifically tailor each home from the inside out. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs.

9:00 PM – Only Murders in the Building (Broadcast Season Two Premiere)

Sunday, Jan 5:

7:00 PM – AFV (Midseason Return)

– (Midseason Return) 8:00 PM – The Wonderful World of Disney

Tuesday Jan 7:

8:00 PM – Will Trent (Season Three Premiere)

(Season Three Premiere) 9:00 PM – High Potential (Midseason Return)

– (Midseason Return) 10:00 PM – The Rookie (Season Seven Premiere)

Wednesday Jan 8:

8:00 PM – Shifting Gears (Series Premiere)

Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

8:30 PM – Abbott Elementary (Midseason Return)

– (Midseason Return) 9:02 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season Three Premiere)

– (Season Three Premiere) 10:02 PM – What Would You Do? (Midseason Return)

Friday Jan 17:

8:00 PM – Shark Tank (Midseason Return)

Saturday, Jan 25:

8:00 PM – NBA Countdown Presented by Papa John’s

– 8:30 PM – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Monday, Jan 27:

8:00 PM – The Bachelor (Season 29 Premiere)

– (Season 29 Premiere) 10:01 PM – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Broadcast Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan 30:

9:00 PM Scamanda (Series Premiere)

(Series Premiere) 10:00 PM Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Broadcast Series Premiere)

Thursday, Mar 6:

Sunday, Mar 9:

8:00 PM – American Idol (Season Eight Premiere)

– (Season Eight Premiere) 10:00 PM – The $100,000 Pyramid (Season Eight Premiere)