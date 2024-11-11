ABC Announces Midseason Premiere Dates, Including New Series, Midseason Returns, and Hulu Favorites on Network TV

ABC has announced their 2025 midseason premiere dates, which includes a number of series premieres, Hulu favorites airing on network television, and the midseason return of fan-favorites.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has announced their 2025 Midseason premiere dates, featuring their signature comedies, drama, and unscripted series.
- This will include the long-awaited return of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and the debut of the new comedy starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, Shifting Gears.
- Comedies, like the award winning Abbott Elementary, and dramas like 9-1-1 and Dr. Odyssey will also make their midseason returns.
- Also returning are the acclaimed new series High Potential, American Idol, and the debut of Grant Ellis on his journey as The Bachelor.
- Will Trent will return with its third season premiere, along with the seventh season premiere of The Rookie.
- NBA Saturday Primetime will also return in January, kicking off with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors.
- The lineup also includes some Hulu favorites on network television, like Only Murders in the Building and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- 2025 will also see the return of the farewell season of The Conners, as well as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck, though those dates will be announced at a later time.
- You can check out the full lineup below, along with more information about the new series.
ABC’s Midseason Lineup:
Thursday, Jan. 2:
- 8:00 PM – Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Series Premiere)
A new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit. Alongside designers Wendell Holland and Arianne Bellizaire, Shearer and Teplin will harness their expertise to design and specifically tailor each home from the inside out. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs.
- 9:00 PM – Only Murders in the Building (Broadcast Season Two Premiere)
Sunday, Jan 5:
- 7:00 PM – AFV (Midseason Return)
- 8:00 PM – The Wonderful World of Disney
Tuesday Jan 7:
- 8:00 PM – Will Trent (Season Three Premiere)
- 9:00 PM – High Potential (Midseason Return)
- 10:00 PM – The Rookie (Season Seven Premiere)
Wednesday Jan 8:
- 8:00 PM – Shifting Gears (Series Premiere)
Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.
- 8:30 PM – Abbott Elementary (Midseason Return)
- 9:02 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season Three Premiere)
- 10:02 PM – What Would You Do? (Midseason Return)
Friday Jan 17:
- 8:00 PM – Shark Tank (Midseason Return)
Saturday, Jan 25:
- 8:00 PM – NBA Countdown Presented by Papa John’s
- 8:30 PM – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Monday, Jan 27:
- 8:00 PM – The Bachelor (Season 29 Premiere)
- 10:01 PM – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Broadcast Series Premiere)
Thursday, Jan 30:
- 9:00 PM Scamanda (Series Premiere)
- 10:00 PM Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Broadcast Series Premiere)
Thursday, Mar 6:
- 8:00 PM – 9-1-1 (Midseason Return)
- 9:00 PM – Doctor Odyssey (Midseason Return)
- 10:00 PM – Grey’s Anatomy (Midseason Return)
Sunday, Mar 9:
- 8:00 PM – American Idol (Season Eight Premiere)
- 10:00 PM – The $100,000 Pyramid (Season Eight Premiere)