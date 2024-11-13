Official Trailer Released for “Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae” Streaming on Hulu November 26th

This docuseries examines the murder of Annie Mae Aquash whose case remained unresolved for nearly thirty years.

Hulu has released the trailer for Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae, streaming November 26.

Check out the trailer for Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae .

. All four episodes will be available to stream on Hulu beginning November 26.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae Synopsis:

This true crime docuseries delves into the murder of Annie Mae Aquash, a Mi'kmaq woman from Nova Scotia, Canada. A mother of two, a teacher, and activist for Indigenous rights during the 1970s, her case remained unresolved for nearly three decades.

The story is set against the chaotic political environment of 1970s America, contrasting with the modern-day endeavors of Annie Mae’s daughter to uncover concealed truths from history.

This gripping account of murder, intrigue, love, and betrayal places Annie Mae’s journey within the larger framework of the persistent challenges encountered by Native and First Nations women in their communities today.

