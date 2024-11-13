“Family Guy” Holiday Special Debuts New Trailer and Key Art

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for its Family Guy holiday special titled "Gift of the White Guy."
What’s Happening:
- Check out the trailer and key art for the Family Guy holiday special "Gift of the White Guy."
- The special episode is set to premiere on Monday, November 25, only on Hulu, as part of the festivities celebrating the 25th anniversary of Family Guy.
- "Gift of the White Guy" is the second Family Guy special available on Hulu, following the first Halloween special, "Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater," which is currently streaming on the platform.
Family Guy Holiday Specials Synopsis:
- Peter needs to retrieve Lois' Christmas brooch after he gave it away during a White Elephant gift exchange. Stewie alters his attitude upon discovering that he is included on Santa's Naughty List.
Family Guy Cast:
- Seth MacFarlane
- Alex Borstein
- Seth Green
- Mila Kunis
- Arif Zahir
