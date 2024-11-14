Hulu Shares the Trailer, Key Art and Release Date for Dan Fogelman’s Drama Series “Paradise”

The series stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson among others.

Hulu has revealed the trailer, key art and release date for Dan Fogelman's upcoming drama series Paradise.

What’s Happening:

Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and Julianne Nicholson.

, starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and Julianne Nicholson. Paradise takes place in a peaceful community home to many of the world's elite. However, this calm is shattered by a startling murder, leading to a high-stakes investigation.

takes place in a peaceful community home to many of the world's elite. However, this calm is shattered by a startling murder, leading to a high-stakes investigation. The series is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025, with three episodes available at launch, and new episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

Check out the trailer below.

Cast:

Sterling K. Brown

James Marsden

Julianne Nicholson

Sarah Shahi

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Aliyah Mastin

Percy Daggs IV

Credits:

The series is produced by Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers.

It is a production of 20th Television.

