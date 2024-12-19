“Tell Me Lies” Renewed for Third Season, Series Creator Meghan Oppenheimer Signs Overall Deal with 20th Television

Following a successful second season, the dramatic exploits of Lucy and Steven will continue for a third season at Hulu.

Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a third season at Hulu, while the show’s creator and showrunner, Meghan Oppenheimer has signed an overall deal with 20th Television.

What’s Happening:

, will be returning for a third season. The decision to pickup the third series comes around two months following the second season finale, which ended with a cliffhanger twist that threatens to tear the friend group apart.

stayed in the Hulu Top 15 for over 50 straight during the airing of its second season, meaning this renewal was to be expected. The series’ social engagement increased 8X vs Season 1 over the same period, with total followers growing 4.3X.

, while also developing, writing and executive produce original series with 20th Television for all linear networks and streamers. Oppenheimer has a second series in development at 20th Television and Hulu – Second Wife , a romantic dramedy featuring Season 2 star Tom Ellis and series executive producer Emma Roberts.

Season 2 of Tell Me Lies picked up with Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) at war after their dramatic breakup and yet, they found themselves in a new version of their addictive and toxic dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. The season also followed the duo's friend group and the Season 1 finale's impact on them.

What They’re Saying:

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television: “Meaghan has shepherded Tell Me Lies for two intensely addictive seasons that fueled an incredible wave of obsessive fan and social conversation. We are thrilled to have her officially in the studio fold and at the helm of another dramatic season.”

“Meaghan has shepherded for two intensely addictive seasons that fueled an incredible wave of obsessive fan and social conversation. We are thrilled to have her officially in the studio fold and at the helm of another dramatic season.” Meghan Oppenheimer: “Eric, Karey, Carolyn, Jane and their teams have been incredible partners on Tell Me Lies. From the beginning they’ve been kind, collaborative, and most importantly, allowed me to take risks as a storyteller. I am beyond grateful for 20th’s belief in me and very excited to create more things together.”