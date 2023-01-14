Hulu Orders New Series “Second Wife” from “Tell Me Lies” Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered Second Wife, a new series from Tell Me Lies creator Meaghan Oppenheimer, set to star Emma Roberts and Tom Ellis.

Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about the ups and downs of a blended family. Fresh off a terrible breakup, Sasha (Roberts) flees her life in New York to start over in London, where she meets and quickly falls in love with a recently divorced father named Jacob (Ellis). When they impulsively decide to get married, they will soon learn that there’s a lot they don’t know about each other – and they can’t outrun their pasts forever. Darkly comedic in tone, Second Wife is an exploration of intimacy, failure, and second chances.

Emma Roberts ( American Horror Story ) and Tom Ellis ( Lucifer ) will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer.

Roberts is executive producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th Television – he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black .

. The series marks the first creative collaboration between husband-and-wife duo Ellis and Oppenheimer and draws some parallels to their story.

Second Wife will be produced by 20th Television.

