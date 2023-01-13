New Teaser Released for “History of the World, Part II” – Premiering March 6th on Hulu

Hulu has shared a brand-new teaser for their upcoming eight-episode comedy series History of the World, Part II, which premieres Monday, March 6th with two episodes.

What’s Happening:

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal 1981 Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I , with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. When the show was first announced in October 2021, creator Mel Brooks said: “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!”

The series stars Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz.

Additional cast announced today include: Pamela Adlon Tim Baltz Zazie Beetz Jillian Bell Quinta Brunson Dove Cameron D'Arcy Carden Ronny Chieng Rob Corddry Danny DeVito David Duchovny Hannah Einbinder Jay Ellis Josh Gad Kimiko Glenn Brandon Kyle Goodman Jake Johnson Richard Kind Johnny Knoxville Lauren Lapkus Jenifer Lewis Poppy Liu Joe Lo Truglio Jason Mantzoukas Ken Marino Jack McBrayer Zahn McClarnon Charles Melton Kumail Nanjiani Brock O’Hurn Andrew Rannells Emily Ratajkowski Sam Richardson Nick Robinson Seth Rogen Sarah Silverman Timothy Simons J.B. Smoove David Wain Taika Waititi Reggie Watts Tyler James Williams



Mel Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith. History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

History of the World, Part II premieres Monday, March 6th on Hulu with two episodes. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale on Thursday, March 9th.