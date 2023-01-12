Hulu Reveals First Images of Upcoming Drama Series “Saint X”

Hulu has revealed a first look at the original drama series Saint X based on Alexis Schaitkin's novel starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park.

, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. The 8-episode series is adapted from Alexis Schaitkin’s novel.

Leila Gerstein ( Mrs. America , The Handmaid’s Tale , Hart of Dixie ) wrote and will executive produce with Dee Rees ( Mudbound ) directing and executive producing.

Stephen Williams (Watchmen) will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham aka Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, and Jason Shrier for Dreamcrew Entertainment (Euphoria), Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman (Once Upon a Time).

Saint X is a production of ABC Signature. Saint X will premiere on Hulu on April 26 with 3 episodes and new episodes weekly.

will premiere on Hulu on April 26 with 3 episodes and new episodes weekly. Check out some more new images of the upcoming series below:

