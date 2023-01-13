First Look and Date Announcement for Hulu Original Series “Up Here”

The premiere date and first look for the upcoming Hulu Original musical romantic comedy series Up Here has been released.

Today, Mae Whitman revealed the premiere date and a first look at her upcoming Hulu Original musical romantic comedy series Up Here .

. The series premieres all episodes March 24 on Hulu.

Up Here Synopsis:

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

