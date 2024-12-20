“Inside Out 2” and Television Projects Dominate Disney Nominations for the 52nd Annual Annie Awards

Nominations for the 52nd Annie Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in regards to the art of animation, have been announced, with a number of Disney projects receiving nominations – namely Inside Out 2. The dominating project this year, however, comes from DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot, garnering 10 nominations – ahead of 7 for Inside Out 2. Disney also received nominations for a number of their animated television projects, including Dream Productions, Iwájú, Primos and more.
Featured below are categories which The Walt Disney Company are nominated for, and you can see the full list here. Titles or contributions from The Walt Disney Company are highlighted in bold print.
BEST FEATURE
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel – “Crystal Cavern Caper” – Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – “Pandy’s Bad Day” – DreamWorks Animation
- Jessica’s Big Little World – “Jessica’s Picnic” – Cartoon Network Studios
- The Tiny Chef Show – “Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular” – Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions
- Wonder Pets: In the City – “Save Tate?” – A Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
- Gremlins: The Wild Batch – “Never Use Double Negatives” – Warner Bros. Animation
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – “Batten Down the Hatches” – DreamWorks Animation
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – “The Molecular Level” – Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- Primos – “Summer of Tater Luna” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- WondLa – “Ruins” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
- Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation
- Solar Opposites – “The What If?! Device” – 20th Television Animation
- South Park – “The End of Obesity” – MTV Entertainment Studios
- The Great North – “Aunt Misbehavin’ Adventure” – 20th Television Animation
- The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy – “The Land of Sex and Death” – Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
- Dream Productions – “A Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios
- Iwájú – “Tola” – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Part Three – Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Moon Girl’s Lab – “Moon Girl Saves the Moon” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- My Adventures with Superman – “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!” – Warner Bros. Animation
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
- Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio
Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré
- Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
Gary Bruins, Jongwon Pak, Arturo Aguilar, Alan Browning, Alen Lai
- Secret Level
Episode: Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Josh Schwartz, Joe Coleman, Michael Huang, Guilherme Casagrandi, Raul Rodrigues
- Secret Level
Episode: Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Arthur Loiseau, Tom O’Bready, Esteban Genre, Alexandre Lerouge, Guillaume Grelier
- Secret Level
Episode: Crossfire: Good Conflict
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Kamil Murzyn, Rafał Rumiński, Jarosław Armata, Michał Śledź, Michał Firek
BEST FX – FEATURE
- Kung Fu Panda 4
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Zachary Glynn, Alex Timchenko, Kiem Ching Ong, Yorie Kaela Kumalasari, Jinguang Huang
- Moana 2
Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Santiago Robles, Marc Bryant, Deborah Carlson, Jake Rice, Ian J. Coony
- The Wild Robot
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli
- Ultraman: Rising
Production Company: Netflix Animation
FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic
Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei- Zhi Huang
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Production Company: Aardman and Netflix
FX Production Company: Aardman Production
Howard Jones, Rich Spence, Deborah Jane Price, Jon Biggins, Kirstie Deane
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
- Arcane
Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Tom Gouill
- Dream Productions
Episodes: The Dream Team, Out of Body, Romance!
Pixar Animation Studios
Travis Hathaway
- In the Know
Episodes: Yogurt Week, Thinksgiving
Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine
Jeff Riley
- Star Trek: Lower Decks Episodes: Various
CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment
Raymond Dunster
- The Patrick Star Show
Episode: Something Stupid This Way Comes
Screen Novelties / Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Colin Lepper
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Aviv Mano
- Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation – Patrick Guisiano
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Brian Scott
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Fabio Lignini
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix – Carmen Bromfield Mason
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
- Better Man
Production Company: Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Shaun Freeman, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Carlos Lin, Seoungseok Charlie Kim, Kaori Miyazawa
- Gladiator II
Production Company: Paramount
FX Production Company: Framestore LTD
Kyle Dunlevy, Philipp Winterstein, Gil Daniel, Michael Elder, Julien Bagory
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Production Company: Legendary Entertainment
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Ludovic Chailloleau, Jonathan Paquin, Craig Penn, Florian Fernandez, Marco Barbati
- House of the Dragon Season 2
Production Company: Warner Bros
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Jason Snyman, Manjoe Chan, Chloe McLean, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Vincent Lee
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Production Company: 20th Century Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Dream Productions – “A Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios – Grant Alexander
- Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – Pilot – A Netflix Series – Kal Athannassov
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – “The Molecular Level” – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions – Jose Lopez
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “Bishop Makes Her Move!” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Rustam Hasanov
- X-Men ’97 – “Mutant Liberation Begins” – Marvel Studios – Amelia Vidal
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Deanna Marsigliese
- Scarygirl – Highly Spirited and Like A Photon Creative – Nathan Jurevicius
- Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film – Guillermo Ramíre
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix – Uwe Heidschötter
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Genevieve Tsai
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
- Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Television Movie – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television – Anna O’Brian
- Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation – Bernard Derriman
- Tabby McTat – Television Movie – Magic Light Pictures – Jac Hamman, Sarah Scrimgeour
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “The Pearl” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Alan Wan, Colin Heck
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
- Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Television Movie – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television – Joachim Horsley
- Hazbin Hotel – “Masquerade” – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment – Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg
- Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – “Lock-In” – A Netflix Series – Brian H. Kim
- WondLa – “Captive” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple – Joy Ngiaw
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil
- Dream Productions – “The Dream Team” – Pixar Animation Studios – Bert Berry, Josh Holtsclaw
- Orion and the Dark – Special Production – DreamWorks Animation – Timothy Lamb, Christine Bian
- Silly Sundays – “Stringy Soup” – Cartoon Saloon – Fran Bravo, Rosa Ballester Cabo
- WondLa – “Bargain” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple – Andy Harkness
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Jason Deamer, Josh West, Keiko Murayama, Bill Zahn, Laura Meyer
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix – Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Mike Redman
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc
- Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions – The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix – Matt Perry, Darren Dubicki, Richard Edmunds, Matt Sanders, Gavin Lines
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
- Despicable Me 4 – Illumination – Habib Louati
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Ryan Green
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – Nickelodeon Animation – Piero Piluso
- Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film – Alex Relloso Horna, Carlos Zapater Oliva
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix – Ashley Boddy, Lorenzo Fresta, Helen Schroeder
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
- Bob’s Burgers – “The Right Tough Stuff” – 20th Television Animation – John Roberts (Character: Linda Belcher)
- Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation – Kristen Schaal (Character: Louise Belcher)
- Dream Productions – “Out of Body” – Pixar Animation Studios – Paula Pell (Character: Paula)
- Hazbin Hotel – “Dad Beat Dad” – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment – Jeremy Jordan (Character: Lucifer)
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “Splinter and April Fight a Goldfish” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Ayo Edebiri (Character: April O’Neil)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
- Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS – Mélinée Leclerc (Character: Linda)
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Maya Hawke (Character: Anxiety)
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Kit Connor (Character: Brightbill)
- Transformers One – Paramount Animation – Brian Tyree Henry (Character: D-16 / Megatron)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
- Craig of the Creek – “Whose Dimension Is It Anyway?” – Cartoon Network Studios – Harron Atkins, Lorraine DeGraffenreidt, Pearl Low, Richie Pope
- Jessica’s Big Little World – “Jessica’s Picnic” – Cartoon Network Studios – Austin Faber, Gabriel Franklin, Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, Ashleigh Hairston
- Orion and the Dark – Special Production – DreamWorks Animation – Charlie Kaufman
- The Simpsons – “Bart’s Birthday” – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation – Jessica Conrad
- Yuck! – Special Production – Ikki Films & Iliade et Films – Loïc Espuche
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
- Flow – Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio – Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Meg LeFauve, Dave Holstein
- Kensuke’s Kingdom – Paramount Pictures – Frank Cottrell-Boyce
- Memoir of a Snail – Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia – Adam Elliot
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
- Arcane – “Pretend Like It’s the First Time” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez
- Creature Commandos – “Cheers to the Tin Man” – Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios / Annie De Brock
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – “Batten Down the Hatches” – DreamWorks Animation – Ben Choo, Rich Liverance, Eric Hendricks, Anna Adams, Ian Hurley
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – “The Molecular Level” – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions – Sandra Powers, Phil Lomboy, Ryan Burkhard, Neil Wilson III, Gabriel Gelbrecht
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “The Pearl” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Caleb Yoder
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Maurissa Horwitz, David Suther, Fiona Toth, Jonathan Vargo
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jeremy Milton, Michael Louis Hill
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker
- Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions – Bret Marnell, ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix – Dan Hembery
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films