“Inside Out 2” and Television Projects Dominate Disney Nominations for the 52nd Annual Annie Awards

See all the Disney projects that have been nominated for the awards celebrating outstanding achievements in the art of animation.

Nominations for the 52nd Annie Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in regards to the art of animation, have been announced, with a number of Disney projects receiving nominations – namely Inside Out 2. The dominating project this year, however, comes from DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot, garnering 10 nominations – ahead of 7 for Inside Out 2. Disney also received nominations for a number of their animated television projects, including Dream Productions, Iwájú, Primos and more.

Featured below are categories which The Walt Disney Company are nominated for, and you can see the full list here. Titles or contributions from The Walt Disney Company are highlighted in bold print.

BEST FEATURE

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation

Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Disney Jr.’s Ariel – “Crystal Cavern Caper” – Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television

Gabby’s Dollhouse – “Pandy’s Bad Day” – DreamWorks Animation

Jessica’s Big Little World – “Jessica’s Picnic” – Cartoon Network Studios

The Tiny Chef Show – “Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular” – Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Wonder Pets: In the City – “Save Tate?” – A Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Gremlins: The Wild Batch – “Never Use Double Negatives” – Warner Bros. Animation

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – “Batten Down the Hatches” – DreamWorks Animation

Marvel ’s Moon Girl and Devil Dino s aur – “The Molecular Level” – Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Primos – “Summer of Tater Luna” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

WondLa – “Ruins” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation

Solar Opposites – “ The What If?! Device” – 20th Television Animation

South Park – “The End of Obesity” – MTV Entertainment Studios

The Great North – “Aunt Misbehavin’ Adventure” – 20th Television Animation

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy – “The Land of Sex and Death” – Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Dream Productions – “A Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios

Iwájú – “Tola” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

LEGO Star Wars : Rebuild the Galaxy – Part Three – Lucasfilm Ltd.

Moon Girl’s Lab – “Moon Girl Saves the Moon” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

My Adventures with Superman – “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!” – Warner Bros. Animation

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio

Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré Dream Productions

Episode: A Night to Remember

Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Gary Bruins, Jongwon Pak, Arturo Aguilar, Alan Browning, Alen Lai

Secret Level

Episode: Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear

Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.

Josh Schwartz, Joe Coleman, Michael Huang, Guilherme Casagrandi, Raul Rodrigues

Episode: Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc. FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc. Josh Schwartz, Joe Coleman, Michael Huang, Guilherme Casagrandi, Raul Rodrigues Secret Level

Episode: Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle

Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.

Arthur Loiseau, Tom O’Bready, Esteban Genre, Alexandre Lerouge, Guillaume Grelier

Episode: Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc. FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc. Arthur Loiseau, Tom O’Bready, Esteban Genre, Alexandre Lerouge, Guillaume Grelier Secret Level

Episode: Crossfire: Good Conflict

Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.

Kamil Murzyn, Rafał Rumiński, Jarosław Armata, Michał Śledź, Michał Firek

BEST FX – FEATURE

Kung Fu Panda 4

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Zachary Glynn, Alex Timchenko, Kiem Ching Ong, Yorie Kaela Kumalasari, Jinguang Huang

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation Zachary Glynn, Alex Timchenko, Kiem Ching Ong, Yorie Kaela Kumalasari, Jinguang Huang Moana 2

Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Santiago Robles, Marc Bryant, Deborah Carlson, Jake Rice, Ian J. Coony

The Wild Robot

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli Ultraman: Rising

Production Company: Netflix Animation

FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic

Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei- Zhi Huang

Production Company: Netflix Animation FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei- Zhi Huang Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Production Company: Aardman and Netflix

FX Production Company: Aardman Production

Howard Jones, Rich Spence, Deborah Jane Price, Jon Biggins, Kirstie Deane

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Tom Gouill

Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Tom Gouill Dream Productions

Episodes: The Dream Team, Out of Body, Romance!

Pixar Animation Studios

Travis Hathaway

In the Know

Episodes: Yogurt Week, Thinksgiving

Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine

Jeff Riley

Episodes: Yogurt Week, Thinksgiving Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine Jeff Riley Star Trek: Lower Decks Episodes: Various

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment

Raymond Dunster

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment Raymond Dunster The Patrick Star Show

Episode: Something Stupid This Way Comes

Screen Novelties / Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Colin Lepper

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Aviv Mano

Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation – Patrick Guisiano

Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Brian Scott

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Fabio Lignini

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix – Carmen Bromfield Mason

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Better Man

Production Company: Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Shaun Freeman, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Carlos Lin, Seoungseok Charlie Kim, Kaori Miyazawa

Production Company: Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits FX Production Company: Wētā FX Shaun Freeman, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Carlos Lin, Seoungseok Charlie Kim, Kaori Miyazawa Gladiator II

Production Company: Paramount

FX Production Company: Framestore LTD

Kyle Dunlevy, Philipp Winterstein, Gil Daniel, Michael Elder, Julien Bagory

Production Company: Paramount FX Production Company: Framestore LTD Kyle Dunlevy, Philipp Winterstein, Gil Daniel, Michael Elder, Julien Bagory Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Production Company: Legendary Entertainment

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Ludovic Chailloleau, Jonathan Paquin, Craig Penn, Florian Fernandez, Marco Barbati

Production Company: Legendary Entertainment FX Production Company: Wētā FX Ludovic Chailloleau, Jonathan Paquin, Craig Penn, Florian Fernandez, Marco Barbati House of the Dragon Season 2

Production Company: Warner Bros

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Jason Snyman, Manjoe Chan, Chloe McLean, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Vincent Lee

Production Company: Warner Bros FX Production Company: Wētā FX Jason Snyman, Manjoe Chan, Chloe McLean, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Vincent Lee Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Production Company: 20th Century Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Dream Productions – “A Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios – Grant Alexander

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – Pilot – A Netflix Series – Kal Athannassov

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – “The Molecular Level” – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions – Jose Lopez

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “Bishop Makes Her Move!” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Rustam Hasanov

X-Men ’97 – “Mutant Liberation Begins” – Marvel Studios – Amelia Vidal

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Deanna Marsigliese

Scarygirl – Highly Spirited and Like A Photon Creative – Nathan Jurevicius

Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film – Guillermo Ramíre

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix – Uwe Heidschötter

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Genevieve Tsai

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Television Movie – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television – Anna O’Brian

Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation – Bernard Derriman

Tabby McTat – Television Movie – Magic Light Pictures – Jac Hamman, Sarah Scrimgeour

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “The Pearl” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Alan Wan, Colin Heck

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Television Movie – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television – Joachim Horsley

Hazbin Hotel – “Masquerade” – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment – Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – “Lock-In” – A Netflix Series – Brian H. Kim

WondLa – “Captive” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple – Joy Ngiaw

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

Dream Productions – “The Dream Team” – Pixar Animation Studios – Bert Berry, Josh Holtsclaw

Orion and the Dark – Special Production – DreamWorks Animation – Timothy Lamb, Christine Bian

Silly Sundays – “Stringy Soup” – Cartoon Saloon – Fran Bravo, Rosa Ballester Cabo

WondLa – “Bargain” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple – Andy Harkness

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Jason Deamer, Josh West, Keiko Murayama, Bill Zahn, Laura Meyer

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix – Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Mike Redman

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions – The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix – Matt Perry, Darren Dubicki, Richard Edmunds, Matt Sanders, Gavin Lines

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Despicable Me 4 – Illumination – Habib Louati

Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Ryan Green

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – Nickelodeon Animation – Piero Piluso

Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film – Alex Relloso Horna, Carlos Zapater Oliva

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix – Ashley Boddy, Lorenzo Fresta, Helen Schroeder

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Bob’s Burgers – “The Right Tough Stuff” – 20th Television Animation – John Roberts (Character: Linda Belcher)

Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation – Kristen Schaal (Character: Louise Belcher)

Dream Productions – “Out of Body” – Pixar Animation Studios – Paula Pell (Character: Paula)

Hazbin Hotel – “Dad Beat Dad” – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment – Jeremy Jordan (Character: Lucifer)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “Splinter and April Fight a Goldfish” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Ayo Edebiri (Character: April O’Neil)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS – Mélinée Leclerc (Character: Linda)

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Maya Hawke (Character: Anxiety)

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Kit Connor (Character: Brightbill)

Transformers One – Paramount Animation – Brian Tyree Henry (Character: D-16 / Megatron)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Craig of the Creek – “Whose Dimension Is It Anyway?” – Cartoon Network Studios – Harron Atkins, Lorraine DeGraffenreidt, Pearl Low, Richie Pope

Jessica’s Big Little World – “Jessica’s Picnic” – Cartoon Network Studios – Austin Faber, Gabriel Franklin, Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, Ashleigh Hairston

Orion and the Dark – Special Production – DreamWorks Animation – Charlie Kaufman

The Simpsons – “Bart’s Birthday” – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation – Jessica Conrad

Yuck! – Special Production – Ikki Films & Iliade et Films – Loïc Espuche

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Flow – Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio – Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Meg LeFauve, Dave Holstein

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Paramount Pictures – Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Memoir of a Snail – Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia – Adam Elliot

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Arcane – “Pretend Like It’s the First Time” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

Creature Commandos – “Cheers to the Tin Man” – Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios / Annie De Brock

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – “Batten Down the Hatches” – DreamWorks Animation – Ben Choo, Rich Liverance, Eric Hendricks, Anna Adams, Ian Hurley

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – “The Molecular Level” – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions – Sandra Powers, Phil Lomboy, Ryan Burkhard, Neil Wilson III, Gabriel Gelbrecht

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “The Pearl” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures – Caleb Yoder

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios – Maurissa Horwitz, David Suther, Fiona Toth, Jonathan Vargo

Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jeremy Milton, Michael Louis Hill

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation – Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker

Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions – Bret Marnell, ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix – Dan Hembery

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films