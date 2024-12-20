Premiere Dates Set for Onyx Collective’s “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” and “Deli Boys”

A documentary on Sly & The Family Stone and a new half-hour comedy series are coming to Hulu early next year.

Onyx Collective has shared details and premiere dates for two upcoming projects – the highly anticipated documentary film SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) and the half-hour comedy series Deli Boys.

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Following its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s new film focusing on the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone will premiere on Hulu

tells the story of Sly & The Family Stone, the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone. The film captures the band’s rise, reign and subsequent fadeout while shedding light on the unseen burden that comes with success for Black artists in America.

The film features notable guests such as Andre 3000, D’Angelo, Chaka Khan, Q-Tip, Nile Rogers, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, George Clinton, Ruth Copeland and Clive Davis.

Additional guests include those closest to Sly, including his band members Jerry Martini, Greg Errico, Larry Graham and Cynthia Robinson and family Sylvette Phunne Robinson, Novena Carmel and Sylvester Stewart Jr., who offer the best insights into Sly’s life by sharing anecdotes from their time together.

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) premieres Thursday, February 13th on Hulu.

Deli Boys

, an all-new original scripted comedy created by Abdullah Saeed, will premiere Thursday, March 6th on Hulu. When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

The series stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and Brian George.

The half-hour, 10-episode series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions.

Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran also serving as executive producer on the pilot.