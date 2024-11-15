Kylie Cantrall Returns as Red in New “Descendants” Holiday Single “Red Christmas”

Kylie Cantrall returns as Red in an all-new holiday song inspired by Descendants: The Rise of Red, titled “Red Christmas.”
What’s Happening:
- “Red Christmas” features Kylie Cantrall reprising her role as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, from the immensely popular Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- The music video is now available to watch on YouTube and Disney+, while the song can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.
- As part of “Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays,” the “Red Christmas” music video will premiere November 29th at 9:45 p.m. following the premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red Sing-Along at 8:00 p.m. PT on Disney Channel.
- Kylie Cantrall will then perform the song during the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade aboard The Brick-Changer Float by The LEGO Group on Thursday, November 28th.
- Kylie Cantrall will also be performing in the upcoming “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” – an interactive live concert experience celebrating the music from these two popular Disney franchises, coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Tickets are on sale now.
