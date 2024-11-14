Celebrate the Arrival of “Deadpool & Wolverine” on Disney+ with Two New Content Pieces Starring Ryan Reynolds and Leslie Uggams

Marvel Studios has released two additional comedic clips to celebrate the highly anticipated Disney+ release of Deadpool & Wolverine.
What’s Happening:
- On Tuesday, Deadpool & Wolverine officially hit Disney+.
- In celebration of the film’s streaming debut, Ryan Reynolds shared a short video with Leslie Uggams, aka Blind Al. Ryan on Instagram. In the short clip, Blind Al can be seen reaching into the Wolverine shaped popcorn bucket atop Deadpool’s lap. The tongue and cheek clip of the roommate duo received over 600,000 likes on Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram alone.
- Quickly becoming the most streamed movie on the platform, Marvel has shared two additional alternate cuts of the video.
- In the first clip, Deadpool is seen scrolling Disney+ with Blind Al giving the anti-hero a tough time about how long he’s been searching for something to watch.
- In the second take, Deadpool is seen kicking his feet up as he trash talks Hugh Jackman. Blind Al, who’s unaware of Deadpool’s presence, thinks she’s watching the DVD commentary.
- Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, grossed $1.34 billion at the global box office, shattering the previous record of $1.08 billion by 2019’s Joker.
- The film also became the highest selling R-rated digital release in the US in its first week.
- Just in case you didn’t get it yet, Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
