Tour Dates and Ticket Sale Information Revealed for “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour”

The tour kicks off on July 17th, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Tour dates and ticket sale information has been revealed for the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, which will see talent from both franchises hit the road.

What’s Happening:

  • The one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, will make its way to arenas across North America in Summer 2025.
  • In addition to the previously announced talent lineup of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley from Descendants: The Rise of Red and Mekonnen Knife from Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires will also be hitting the road.
  • Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will have access to an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 12th at 12:00 p.m. until Thursday, November 14th at 10:00 p.m. local time.
  • A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12th at 12:00 p.m. local time – including a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.
  • Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

  • The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s Descendants and Zombies franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars.
  • With previous work including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show, Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director.
  • Below, check out the complete list of tour dates.

Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Dates

  • July 17                                 San Diego, CA                 Pechanga Arena San Diego
  • July 19                                 San Jose, CA                    SAP Center at San Jose
  • July 20                                 Sacramento, CA            Golden 1 Center
  • July 22                                 Anaheim, CA                   Honda Center
  • July 23                                 Los Angeles, CA             Crypto.com Arena
  • July 25                                 Phoenix, AZ                      Footprint Center
  • July 26                                 Las Vegas, NV                 T-Mobile Arena
  • July 28                                 Denver, CO                       Ball Arena
  • July 30                                 Oklahoma City, OK       Paycom Center
  • August 1                             Kansas City, MO            T-Mobile Center
  • August 2                             St. Louis, MO                   Enterprise Center
  • August 4                             Minneapolis, MN           Target Center
  • August 5                             Milwaukee, WI                Fiserv Forum
  • August 6                             Rosemont, IL                   Allstate Arena
  • August 8                             Indianapolis, IN              Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • August 9                             Louisville, KY                   KFC Yum! Center
  • August 10                          Cincinnati, OH               Heritage Bank Center
  • August 12                          Columbus, OH               Schottenstein Center
  • August 13                          Cleveland, OH                Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • August 14                          Pittsburgh, PA                 PPG Paints Arena
  • August 16                          Toronto, ONT                   Scotiabank Arena
  • August 17                          Detroit, MI                         Little Caesars Arena
  • August 19                          Buffalo, NY                       KeyBank Center
  • August 20                          Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center
  • August 21                          New York, NY                  Madison Square Garden
  • August 23                          Belmont Park, NY          UBS Arena
  • August 24                          Newark, NJ                       Prudential Center
  • August 25                          Boston, MA                       TD Garden
  • August 27                          Baltimore, MD                CFG Bank Arena
  • August 29                          Charlottesville, VA       John Paul Jones Arena
  • August 30                          Greensboro, NC             First Horizon Coliseum
  • August 31                          Raleigh, NC                      Lenovo Center
  • September 2                    Atlanta, GA                       State Farm Arena
  • September 3                    Nashville, TN                   Bridgestone Arena
  • September 5                    Tampa, FL                         Amalie Arena
  • September 6                    Sunrise, FL                       Amerant Bank Arena
  • September 7                    Orlando, FL                      Kia Center
  • September 9                    Jacksonville, FL              Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • September 11                 Birmingham, AL             Legacy Arena at the BJCC
  • September 12                 New Orleans, LA            Smoothie King Center
  • September 14                 Houston, TX                     Toyota Center
  • September 15                 Austin, TX                          Moody Center
  • September 16                 Fort Worth, TX                 Dickies Arena
