Tour Dates and Ticket Sale Information Revealed for “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour”

Tour dates and ticket sale information has been revealed for the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, which will see talent from both franchises hit the road.
What’s Happening:
- The one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, will make its way to arenas across North America in Summer 2025.
- In addition to the previously announced talent lineup of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley from Descendants: The Rise of Red and Mekonnen Knife from Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires will also be hitting the road.
- Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will have access to an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 12th at 12:00 p.m. until Thursday, November 14th at 10:00 p.m. local time.
- A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12th at 12:00 p.m. local time – including a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.
- Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s Descendants and Zombies franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars.
- With previous work including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show, Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director.
- Below, check out the complete list of tour dates.
Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Dates
- July 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
- July 19 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
- July 20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- July 22 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
- July 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
- July 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
- July 26 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
- July 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena
- July 30 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
- August 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
- August 2 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- August 4 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- August 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- August 6 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
- August 8 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- August 9 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- August 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
- August 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
- August 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- August 14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- August 16 Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena
- August 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- August 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
- August 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- August 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- August 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
- August 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- August 25 Boston, MA TD Garden
- August 27 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
- August 29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- August 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
- August 31 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center
- September 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- September 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- September 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- September 6 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
- September 7 Orlando, FL Kia Center
- September 9 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- September 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- September 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- September 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- September 15 Austin, TX Moody Center
- September 16 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
