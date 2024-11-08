Tour Dates and Ticket Sale Information Revealed for “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour”

The tour kicks off on July 17th, 2025 in San Diego, California.

Tour dates and ticket sale information has been revealed for the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, which will see talent from both franchises hit the road.

What’s Happening:

The one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour , will make its way to arenas across North America in Summer 2025.

, will make its way to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. In addition to the previously announced talent lineup of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley from Descendants: The Rise of Red and Mekonnen Knife from Zombies 4 : Dawn of the Vampires will also be hitting the road.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12th at 12:00 p.m. local time – including a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s Descendants and Zombies franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars.

and franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. With previous work including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show, Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director.

Below, check out the complete list of tour dates.

Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Dates

July 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

July 19 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

July 20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

July 22 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

July 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

July 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

July 26 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

July 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 30 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

August 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

August 2 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

August 4 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

August 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

August 6 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

August 8 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 9 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

August 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

August 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

August 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

August 16 Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena

August 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

August 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

August 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

August 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

August 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

August 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

August 25 Boston, MA TD Garden

August 27 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

August 29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

August 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

August 31 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

September 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

September 6 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

September 7 Orlando, FL Kia Center

September 9 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

September 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

September 16 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena