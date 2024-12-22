Review: Marvel’s “What If…?” Season 3 Brings More Innovative Fun, Right Up Until the Less-Than-Satisfying Conclusion

Marvel Studios’ What If…? returns for its third and final season with daily releases over the holiday season. This mirrors last year’s roll-out, but the release strategy is not the only thing that will be familiar to returning viewers. The season follows a similar format with one-off introductory episodes followed by a larger multiversal conclusion. But while the approach seemed novel last time, now the conclusion feels as a bit of a rehash.

This is not to say that the season is not worth watching. Quite the opposite, when focused on the initial stand-alone episodes. This batch features innovative themes and some unexpected returning characters and concepts. The initial batch of episodes makes you mourn the series as it reminds you that the multiversal prospects of storytelling could be endless. I am sure eagle-eyed Marvel fans will be looking for clues as to other MCU projects, but that fun hunt should be reserved for a later time.

I continue to be impressed with the visual diversity of the show. Without spoiling too much, some of the worlds we explore include a mech-infused Earth, the golden age of Hollywood, and 1872. We also get to meet a new character created from the show who I hope we see in the live-action MCU someday, if not in her own comic series. The voice cast, which includes characters we know from the MCU and others who we do not, continues to shine. I was impressed how the quality performances extended beyond the main characters of the episodes.

While the animation style is in-line with the previous seasons, the visual team seemed to have spread their wings a bit by finding ways to evoke other looks which added a great layer of fun to the show. My only major criticism, which is the same for most Marvel Television shows, is the conclusion. Without knowing when and if we will see these characters and concepts again, we are left with neither an ending that feels complete nor one that builds anticipation for a future show or movie.

I will miss What If…?, it showed how the storytelling possibility of the Marvel Universe is infinite, as long as they are able to try new, and sometimes, outlandish takes. While the season doesn’t answer all the questions, the show posited so many that it would be an impossible task. However, it does acknowledge that the universe is always full of questions which will never fully be answered, but unanswered questions allows our own creativity to take hold and ponder…. What If…?

I give the third season of Marvel Studios’ What If…? 4 out of 5 glowing eyeballs.