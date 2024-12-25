Go Behind the Scenes of “Joy to the World” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the Doctor Who Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Go behind the scenes of this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special to discover just how the Time Hotel was brought to life.
- The featurette begins by talking about the Doctor’s need for companionship and how Joy (Nicola Coughlan), and also Anita (Steph de Whalley), fill that role for him in this episode.
- Writer Steven Moffat details how he came up with the idea for the Time Hotel, with construction on the massive sets for the hotel detailed, as well as the regular hotel the Doctor lives calls home for a year.
- Ncuti Gatwa talks about his particular delight of becoming a tomb raider from the roof of the Orient Express, with the creation of that effect broken down.
- Finally, the Doctor’s relationship with Anita in the episode is talked about, with showrunner Russell T Davies noting how its significance grew from draft to draft.
- Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.
- “Joy to the World” is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to check out Luke’s spoiler-filled recap and spoiler-free review.
- Doctor Who returns with season 2 in 2025 – which saw its first teaser released today.
