Go Behind the Scenes of “Joy to the World” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

The featurette begins by talking about the Doctor's need for companionship and how Joy (Nicola Coughlan), and also Anita (Steph de Whalley), fill that role for him in this episode.

Writer Steven Moffat details how he came up with the idea for the Time Hotel, with construction on the massive sets for the hotel detailed, as well as the regular hotel the Doctor lives calls home for a year.

Ncuti Gatwa talks about his particular delight of becoming a tomb raider from the roof of the Orient Express, with the creation of that effect broken down.

Finally, the Doctor’s relationship with Anita in the episode is talked about, with showrunner Russell T Davies noting how its significance grew from draft to draft.

Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.

