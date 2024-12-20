Key Guest Roles and Recurring Characters Cast for Second Season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+

It's a growing world that fans are already in love with.

A number of new casting announcements have come from the world of the fan-favorite Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians for its highly-anticipated second season, including some key guest roles.

What’s Happening:

More casting news coming from the world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and its second season, including two actors set for important guest roles.

The Hollywood Reporter is, well, reporting that Rosemarie DeWitt, known for roles in The Boys and Mad Men, will guest star in the second season as C.C.

is, well, reporting that Rosemarie DeWitt, known for roles in and will guest star in the second season as C.C. C.C. is “a stylish and composed New Age guru-type whom Percy and Annabeth encounter in their quest to find the Golden Fleece.” While the character is empathetic and warm, those who have read The Sea of Monsters (on which season two is based), have an upper hand and know there’s a bit more going on.

Aleks Paunovic, known from Snowpiercer and Van Helsing, has been tapped to play the cyclops Polyphemus in the series.

and has been tapped to play the cyclops Polyphemus in the series. Polyphemus is “an ancient cyclops who was blinded by Odysseus long ago. He now tends animals and jealously guards the Golden Fleece on his private island.”

Beatrice Kitsos (iZombie) will play Alison Sims, a new character who doesn't appear in the books, and is reportedly a

will play Alison Sims, a new character who doesn’t appear in the books, and is reportedly a “Camp Half-Blood “graduate” who lives in the human world but is a true believer in the world Kronos is promising and aligns herself with Luke.”

Kevin Chacon (Jessica Jones) will play Chris Rodriguez, who like Luke, is a son of Hermes and is part of his group. Chacon takes over the role after Andrew Alvarez played Chris in a few episodes of Season One.

will play Chris Rodriguez, who like Luke, is a son of Hermes and is part of his group. Chacon takes over the role after Andrew Alvarez played Chris in a few episodes of Season One. Both Chris and Alison are recurring roles as demigods aligned with Luke (Charlie Bushnell).

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in production and targeted for a 2025 premiere date, with a number of new cast members already announced, including Daniel Diemer, Tamara Smart, Andra Day, Sandra Berhdard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schall and Courtney B. Vance (taking over as Zeus for the late Lance Reddick) set to join the series.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, Aryan Simhadri, and Dior Goodjohn are all set to reprise their roles from Season One.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of the best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan. In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.