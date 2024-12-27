Photos: The “Play in the Park” Collection Grows with Buckets of New Items

The collection debuted earlier this year utilizing vibrant colors with its ode to the parks.
The new(ish) Play in the Park merchandise line that arrived this past year at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland has received a major upgrade with a variety of new items.

The line celebrates the act of having a ball at the theme parks through bright colors, fun graphics, and a sense of whilst surrounding the theme park experience.

The items range from every type of apparel design, bags, hats, and more.

Also included are physical toys, includes stuffed animals and bendable/dressable Mickey and Minnie figures.

The fun and frivolity of the Play in the Park collection is now available at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.

