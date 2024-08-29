Photos: Primark Brings Disney To Their New Store At The Florida Mall

Primark has officially opened at The Florida Mall in Orlando, FL.

The famous fashion retailer has finally arrived in Orlando after a vocal fanbase begged for the Irish brand to come stateside.

The brand is similar to H&M with their robust line of simple fashions at low prices. However, Primark has become synonymous with Disney over the years, slowly growing their licensed clothing, accessories, and houseware collection to be just as impressive as the parks or Disney Store.

As shown below, the prices are pretty extraordinary for unique finds showcasing fan-favorite characters and films.

The items range from Disney staples like shirts and Minnie ears to more unique products, like full fashion and accessory lines dedicated to Bambi or Hercules.

Marvel also takes over the new space with a large collection of Spider-Man items.

The two-story Primark location is now open daily at The Florida Mall, with the second floor dedicated to their Disney collections. Be sure to check out the store for some unique and adorable souvenirs or park-day attire when visiting Orlando.

