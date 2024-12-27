Recently Introduced Disney Spa Collection Expands with Bath Bombs and a Candle

A couple of years after the end of H2O+, Disney has stepped back into the world of body products, launching a new Disney Spa Collection.
The recently launched Disney Spa Collection has expanded with the addition of a candle and bath bombs.

  • Back in October, new Disney Spa Collection branded products arrived at Curiouser Clothiers in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
  • This marks the first Disney branded body products to be sold since former partner H2O+ closed down in 2022.
  • While Disney acquired the rights to H20+’s formula and continues to use the products in their hotel rooms, the items have not been sold since the end of 2022.
  • At the time, items available included body wash, body lotion, shampoo, conditioner and body polish.
  • On a recent trip to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, we noticed two new additions to the collection.
  • First is a Disney Spa Collection branded candle.

  • Secondly, two bath bombs – one with an aloha tropical scent and the other with a citrus scent.

  • Guests can also find these items at Disney’s Riviera Resort, and it’s likely they’ll roll out to other Disney resorts in the near future.

