Wellness Month Returns to Disney Springs in January with Fitness Classes, Special Offers and Complementary Activities

January is Wellness Month at Disney Springs, where you can delight in fitness events, wellness offerings, fresh cuisine and rejuvenating items to help you look and feel your best.
What’s Happening:
- Throughout January, there are seven different self-care itineraries tailored to different activity levels–plus unique discounts and promotions at popular restaurants and retail locations–all part of Disney Springs Wellness Month presented by AdventHealth.
- You can either register for a pre-built itinerary of fun wellness activities or take advantage of limited-time offerings like complimentary facials, photography classes, and more.
- Fitness fanatics can register now at DisneySprings.com for one of seven curated itineraries to kickstart your wellness journey. You don’t have to complete every activity on the itinerary – these plans are simply designed to help you structure your day and discover wellness experiences that suit you.
- The itineraries are as follows:
Reinvigorate Yourself
- Cirque du Soleil Fitness Class
- Discount at the Cirque du Soleil Store
- Lunch and free mocktails at Morimoto Asia
- Refuel with 10% off a drink at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
Find Your Balance
- Fitness class with lululemon
- Shop lululemon and receive a gift with purchase
- Enjoy 10% off lunch at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’
- Refuel with 10% off a drink at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
Family Day Out
- Dance to Zumba at Kids Club
- Discounted bowling and lunch at Splitsville Luxury Lanes
- Enjoy 10% off a sweet treat at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
- Dance to live entertainment
Guys’ Day Out
- Photography Tour around Disney Springs
- Discounted bowling and lunch at Splitsville Luxury Lanes
- Refuel with 10% off a drink at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
- Enjoy nightly live entertainment
Girls’ Day Out
- Tea Sampling Class at The Spice & Tea Exchange
- Shop at Basin with 15% off
- Lunch and discounted mocktails at Paddlefish or Terralina Crafted Italian
- Photography Tour around Disney Springs
Date Night
- Photography Tour around Disney Springs
- Shop at Basin with 15% off
- Prix Fixe Dining at an Animated Evening Restaurant
- Enjoy watching Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney
Other highlights of Disney Springs Wellness Month include:
- Workout classes hosted by Cirque du Soleil and lululemon.
- Zumba at the Disney Springs Kids Club.
- Enjoy new classes supporting creativity, including a photography class with a PhotoPass cast member, and a drawing class where you’ll learn to draw a Disney character with guidance from the experts at The Art of Disney.
- Complimentary 15-minute facials at L’Occitane en Provence and MAC Cosmetics, offered daily on a first-come, first-served basis with no sign up required. You can also reserve your spot in advance at DisneySprings.com.
