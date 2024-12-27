Wellness Month Returns to Disney Springs in January with Fitness Classes, Special Offers and Complementary Activities

January is Wellness Month at Disney Springs, where you can delight in fitness events, wellness offerings, fresh cuisine and rejuvenating items to help you look and feel your best.

What’s Happening:

Throughout January, there are seven different self-care itineraries tailored to different activity levels–plus unique discounts and promotions at popular restaurants and retail locations–all part of Disney Springs Wellness Month presented by AdventHealth.

You can either register for a pre-built itinerary of fun wellness activities or take advantage of limited-time offerings like complimentary facials, photography classes, and more.

Fitness fanatics can register now at DisneySprings.com

The itineraries are as follows:

Reinvigorate Yourself

Cirque du Soleil Fitness Class

Discount at the Cirque du Soleil Store

Lunch and free mocktails at Morimoto Asia

Refuel with 10% off a drink at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Find Your Balance

Fitness class with lululemon

Shop lululemon and receive a gift with purchase

Enjoy 10% off lunch at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Refuel with 10% off a drink at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Family Day Out

Dance to Zumba at Kids Club

Discounted bowling and lunch at Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Enjoy 10% off a sweet treat at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Dance to live entertainment

Guys’ Day Out

Photography Tour around Disney Springs

Discounted bowling and lunch at Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Refuel with 10% off a drink at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Enjoy nightly live entertainment

Girls’ Day Out

Tea Sampling Class at The Spice & Tea Exchange

Shop at Basin with 15% off

Lunch and discounted mocktails at Paddlefish or Terralina Crafted Italian

Photography Tour around Disney Springs

Date Night

Photography Tour around Disney Springs

Shop at Basin with 15% off

Prix Fixe Dining at an Animated Evening Restaurant

Enjoy watching Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney

Other highlights of Disney Springs Wellness Month include:

Workout classes hosted by Cirque du Soleil and lululemon.

Zumba at the Disney Springs Kids Club.

Enjoy new classes supporting creativity, including a photography class with a PhotoPass cast member, and a drawing class where you’ll learn to draw a Disney character with guidance from the experts at The Art of Disney.

Complimentary 15-minute facials at L’Occitane en Provence and MAC Cosmetics, offered daily on a first-come, first-served basis with no sign up required. You can also reserve your spot in advance at DisneySprings.com